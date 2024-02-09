‘Acting is like worshipping for me, and I never want to stop’: Jaya Ahsan

Five-time National Award-winning actress Jaya Ahsan is passing the greatest time in her cinematic career with two films, "Peyarar Subash" and "Bhootpori" being simultaneously released in theatres across Bangladesh and India. Not to mention, her Iranian debut film, "Fereshte" was showcased at Tehran's 42nd Fajr International Film Festival.

With her film "Peyarar Subash" being released in the halls of Bangladesh, marking her much-awaited comeback on the silver screen in the country, the versatile artiste, Jaya Ahsan shared her thoughts, plans, and aspirations as an actor with The Daily Star.

Has your love for cinema and acting remained consistent since the beginning of your career?

Yes, the love with which I began my acting journey, the enthusiasm with which I started my work, that love still exists today. The dedication is still there, if not less; rather, it has grown. With a sense of responsibility, love, and commitment, I want to continue on this path with the same passion.

How was your experience working with noted director Nurul Alam Atique?

We did pretty good projects together, and it has always been a privilege to work with a talented filmmaker like Nurul Alam Atique. He is a highly talented individual. I can confidently say that "Peyarar Subash" will be loved by the audience, as everything in the film, from the plot to the direction, is fantastic.

Tell us about the plot of 'Peyarar Subash'.

This film is based on a psychological conflict of the protagonist in a society like ours, where different crises prevail all the way through. It is a rare but relevant story, and our director did a great job presenting it on screen. I think our hard work will pay off.

How was your experience collaborating with late actor Ahmed Rubel in this film?

I still cannot believe he is not amongst us. He was a great actor, and it has been an honour to share the screen with him. He did a great job in the film. The other artistes in the film were also great.

Two of your films, 'Bhootpori' and 'Peyarar Subash', are being simultaneously released in two countries. As an actor, how are you feeling?

It's a pretty good feeling. As an actor, I feel this is how an actor's life should be. I think the audience will love both films.

You are an acclaimed artiste in Bangladesh, India, and now internationally. However, how do you see yourself?

I consider myself as a cultural activist. I act and perform for my audiences because I love it. Acting is like worshipping for me, and I never want to stop.

Sharing her good wishes and optimism for both her films, Jaya said she will be ardently waiting and listening to the audience's responses which she feels will be tremendous.