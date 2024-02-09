'Peyarar Subash' to screen in 27 halls, 'Trap' in 21 starting today

Today marks the release of fresh Bengali films following a hiatus of one week. This week's lineup features two movies: "Peyarar Subash" by director Nurul Alam Atique and "Trap" by Deen Islam.

Nurul Alam Atiq has crafted "Peyarar Subash" delving into the theme of male dominance in Bengali marital relationships. Interestingly, filming for the movie commenced in 2016, and after an eight-year-long journey, the movie is now hitting 27 theatres nationwide. Jaya Ahsan portrays the titular character of Peyara in the film, alongside actors such as Tariq Anam Khan, the late Ahmed Rubel, Sushoma Sarkar, and more.

Ahmed Rubel tragically passed away due to a heart attack while on his way to attend the premiere of the film last Wednesday. "Peyarar Subash" is dedicated to the memory of the late actor. It has been produced by Alpha-i Studios and co-produced by Chorki.

In today's technological era, individuals are increasingly ensnared in various traps. From social media account hacking to leaked phone conversations, people unwittingly fall into these pitfalls, leading to distressing consequences in their lives. Deen Islam's "Trap" explores such reports.

The film features Apu Biswas, Joy Chowdhury, Mahmudul Islam Mithu, Joyraj, Deen Islam, and others in prominent roles. Based on the story by Nurjahan Begum, "Trap" is produced by DN Bangla.

"Trap" will be screened across 21 theatres. This is the second collaboration of the Apu-Joy duo. Last year, their film "Prem Pritir Bandhan" was released during Eid al-Fitr.