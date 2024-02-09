TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Feb 9, 2024 11:52 AM
Last update on: Fri Feb 9, 2024 01:10 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

'Peyarar Subash' to screen in 27 halls, 'Trap' in 21 starting today

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Feb 9, 2024 11:52 AM Last update on: Fri Feb 9, 2024 01:10 PM
'Peyarar Subash' to screen in 27 halls, 'Trap' in 21 starting today
Photos: Collected

Today marks the release of fresh Bengali films following a hiatus of one week. This week's lineup features two movies: "Peyarar Subash" by director Nurul Alam Atique and "Trap" by Deen Islam.

Nurul Alam Atiq has crafted "Peyarar Subash" delving into the theme of male dominance in Bengali marital relationships. Interestingly, filming for the movie commenced in 2016, and after an eight-year-long journey, the movie is now hitting 27 theatres nationwide. Jaya Ahsan portrays the titular character of Peyara in the film, alongside actors such as Tariq Anam Khan, the late Ahmed Rubel, Sushoma Sarkar, and more.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ahmed Rubel tragically passed away due to a heart attack while on his way to attend the premiere of the film last Wednesday. "Peyarar Subash" is dedicated to the memory of the late actor. It has been produced by Alpha-i Studios and co-produced by Chorki.

‘This is hard to accept’: Colleagues lament Ahmed Rubel’s shocking demise
Read more

‘This is hard to accept’: Colleagues lament Ahmed Rubel’s shocking demise

In today's technological era, individuals are increasingly ensnared in various traps. From social media account hacking to leaked phone conversations, people unwittingly fall into these pitfalls, leading to distressing consequences in their lives. Deen Islam's "Trap" explores such reports. 

The film features Apu Biswas, Joy Chowdhury, Mahmudul Islam Mithu, Joyraj, Deen Islam, and others in prominent roles. Based on the story by Nurjahan Begum, "Trap" is produced by DN Bangla.

"Trap" will be screened across 21 theatres. This is the second collaboration of the Apu-Joy duo. Last year, their film "Prem Pritir Bandhan" was released during Eid al-Fitr.

Related topic:
Peyarar SubashTrapNurul Alam AtiqueDeen IslamJaya AhsanApu BiswasAhmed RubelTariq Anam Khan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘I have experienced S M Sultan, eager to project him on-screen’

‘I have experienced S M Sultan, eager to project him on-screen’

Apu Biswas and Aruna Biswas to debut together on TV 

‘Priyo Satyajit’ wins three awards at JIFF

Ahmed Rubel bags Best Actor award for ‘Priyo Satyajit’

Apu Biswas doesn’t want a cake on her birthday

Apu Biswas doesn’t want a cake on her birthday

Celebs share New Year's resolutions,

‘Let’s be a better version of ourselves’: Celebs share New Year's resolutions

|বাংলাদেশ

জন্ম-মৃত্যু নিবন্ধন: আইন লঙ্ঘন করে ডিএসসিসির সার্ভার, দক্ষিণের বাসিন্দাদের ভোগান্তি

বিরোধের জেরে গত বছরের জুনে ঢাকা দক্ষিণের বাসিন্দাদের নিবন্ধন প্রক্রিয়া চার মাসের জন্য বন্ধ থাকে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্বাচনের ২ দিন পর পোস্টাল ব্যালট হাতে পান সুইজারল্যান্ড প্রবাসী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X