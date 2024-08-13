Bangladeshi films secure top honours at Haryana Int'l Film Festival

The Haryana International Film Festival 2024 kicked off in the Indian state of Haryana, showcasing cinematic talent from around the world. Notably, two films from the country were featured in the lineup, and both were honoured with awards.

Reports have emerged that Bangladeshi filmmakers Supin Burman and Shayla Rahman Tithi achieved remarkable success at the Haryana International Film Festival, securing top honours in both of the festival's competitive film categories.

Filmmaker Supin Burman personally attended the event to receive the prestigious award on behalf of the team.

The grand Haryana International Film Festival-2024 commenced with great fanfare on August 7 in the northern Indian state of Haryana. Representing Bangladesh at this prestigious event were Supin Burman's short film "A Letter of Postmaster," filmed in Bogra, and Shayla Rahman Tithi's short film "Joy Bangla."

Photo: Collected

Supin Burman, one of the filmmakers, graced the festival with his presence on August 9.

Earlier today, Supin Burman, a noted filmmaker from Bangladesh, shared exciting news from the Haryana International Film Festival. On the evening of August 11, during a ceremony at Kurukshetra University's auditorium, his short film "A Letter of Postmaster" was awarded the Best International Short Film.

Simultaneously, Shayla Rahman Tithi's film "Joy Bangla" earned the Best International Director award.

The festival, now in its seventh edition, was originally established by Dharmender Dangi, a playwright and theatre director, along with his colleagues, with the mission of nurturing Haryana's art, culture, and cinema. Over the years, this festival has evolved into a prominent platform where filmmakers, artistes, and cinema enthusiasts from around the world converge.

According to Festival Director Dangi, the films officially selected from various countries were meticulously evaluated by the jury to determine the best in each category.

In addition to the film awards, several other accolades were presented at the festival to honour contributions across various fields. The event was graced by the presence of numerous stars around the world.

Upon receiving the award, filmmaker Supin Burman expressed his gratitude, noting that his film "A Letter of Postmaster" was recognised at the festival. The film is a fictional adaptation that centres on the character Ratan from Rabindranath Tagore's short story "Postmaster." The role of Ratan was portrayed by actress Rhea Mohant, bringing the character's emotional depth to life on screen.

In addition to the main cast, the film features performances by Bidhan Roy, Sadekur Rahman Sujan, Niva Rani Sarkar, Shahadat Hossain, Mizanur Rahman, and Utpal Dutta in various supporting roles. "A Letter of Postmaster" has already made its mark on the international circuit, with screenings at the Dhaka International Film Festival and the Nepal International Film Festival. The film is also being submitted to several other film festivals around the world.

Shayla Rahman Tithi's film "Joy Bangla," which focuses on Bangladesh's Liberation War, has already been screened at the Dhaka International Film Festival, the Bogra International Film Festival, and the Nepal International Film Festival. The film, produced by poet Jasim Chowdhury, was directed by Shayla Rahman Tithi, with Sajin Ahmed Babu writing the dialogues and screenplay.

The cast includes notable actors such as Tariq Anam Khan and Farzana Chumki, among others, who vividly portray a powerful true story from the Liberation War.The five-day long Haryana International Film Festival concluded on August 11 with the announcement of the best film awards.