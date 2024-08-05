Chanchal starrer 'Padatik' trailer sparks growing interest

From the story of becoming a filmmaker to overcoming failure and achieving success—the entire three-minute trailer of the film "Padatik" has piqued interest among viewers.

Mrinal as a character has brought his own narrative to life on screen, staying true to his vision regardless of contemporary trends. This approach is hinted at in the trailer. Mrinal remarks, "I will tell the story my way. Sleeping peacefully is more important than a full meal."

The film also emphasises the significant role of Mrinal's wife, Geeta, in his life. Despite Mrinal's determination to narrate the story in his unique style, Manami Ghosh, who portrays Geeta, is heard saying, "Just follow your heart. Don't make any compromises."

Mrinal remained steadfast in every aspect of filmmaking, a trait evident in the three-minute video. The trailer features a poignant scene of Rabindranath Tagore removing his beard on his final journey and includes an encounter with the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, portrayed by Jeetu Kamal.

In the trailer's closing scene, a young Mrinal confronts his reflection in the mirror, naked and in tears. Korak Samant delivered a compelling performance in this emotional moment.

Chanchal Chowdhury masterfully portrayed both the young and older versions of the iconic Mrinal Sen on screen. His look in the film, which went viral, has garnered widespread acclaim. Chanchal maintained his captivating presence in the teaser, and with the trailer's release, he has elevated expectations even higher. Audiences are now eagerly anticipating his luminous performance in theatres.

"Padatik" is set to hit theatres on August 15, coinciding with India's Independence Day. Three songs from the movie have already been released. According to Jazz Multimedia, the importing company, the film is scheduled for release in Bangladesh on August 16, a day after its Indian premiere. However, due to the uncertainty following anti-discrimination student movement in the country, there are concerns about whether "Padatik" will be released in Bangladesh on time.

Srijit Mukherjee directed this biopic of Mrinal Sen, produced by Friends Communication. "Padatik" has already been showcased at film festivals in Melbourne, London, Toronto, Sydney, and New York. It even clinched the Best Screenplay Award at the New York Film Festival.