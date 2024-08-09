TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Aug 9, 2024 06:33 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 9, 2024 06:40 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Aung Rakhine’s banned Chakma film ‘My Bicycle’ premieres

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Aug 9, 2024 06:33 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 9, 2024 06:40 PM
My Bicycle premiere | Aung Rakhine’s banned Chakma film ‘My Bicycle’ premieres
Photo: Collected

The first full-length Chakma-language film, "My Bicycle", directed by Aung Rakhine, was screened yesterday at the Suhrawardy Udyan Open Stage, which was previously banned by the censorship board.

The film, known in Chakma as "Mor Thengari", tells the story of the Chakma community in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, with the narrative centred around a bicycle. The 64-minute film features members of the Chakma community in its cast.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The film has faced significant hurdles due to "objections from the Bangladesh Army", according to the director. Subsequently, it was banned by the censorship board. However, in an act of defiance, a group of like-minded young filmmakers, students, and educators organised the screening of "My Bicycle", alongside "Michiler Mukh", a film by director Zakir Hossain Raju, at Suhrawardy Udyan yesterday.

The event, dubbed "Freedom of Storytelling in a Free Nation", highlights the ongoing struggle for artistic freedom in Bangladesh. The organisers emphasised that this initiative was not affiliated with any formal organisation but was a collective effort by individuals committed to promoting independent filmmaking in the country.

Chanchal Chowdhury on interim govt | I’m just an ordinary artiste, with no connections beyond my work: Chanchal
Read more

I’m just an ordinary artiste, with no connections beyond my work: Chanchal

The screening will continue today on the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) premises of the University of Dhaka at 7pm.

The organisers stated that in a free country, films should also be free. "We believe in the freedom of art and storytelling, and this event is our way of standing up against censorship."

Related topic:
Aung RakhineMy BicycleSuhrawardy Udyan Open StageMor ThengariMichiler MukhZakir Hossain Raju
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladeshi film scholar Raju hands award to Japanese filmmaker in Venice

11m ago
Zakir Hossain Raju named chief judge for Asian Cinema at Venice Film Festival

Zakir Hossain Raju named Netpac jury for Asian Cinema at Venice Film Festival 

11m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকারের প্রথমদিন, অগ্রাধিকার আলোচনায় ৯ বিষয়

আন্দোলনে ‘গণহত্যার’ বিচার সংক্রান্ত প্রশ্নের জবাবে রিজওয়ানা হাসান বলেন, ‘এই হত্যার বিচার অবশ্যই স্বচ্ছভাবে করব, এমনভাবে বিচার নিশ্চিত করা হবে যেন ভবিষ্যতে এ ধরনের ঘটনার পুনরাবৃত্তি না হয়।’

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সারা দেশে ৩৬১ থানার কার্যক্রম চালু

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification