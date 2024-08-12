Crisis looms over local film industry

The nation faced widespread disruption and violence during the anti-discrimination student movement, which also took a toll on the film industry. Although the situation began to stabilise after the interim government assumed control, filmmakers are hesitant to release their movies. As a result, release dates are being postponed repeatedly, with no clear indication of when new films will hit the screens.

Over the past two years, audiences have shown strong interest in Eid-special releases. There has been a growing call for movies to be released year-round to keep viewers engaged, and many filmmakers began to adopt this approach. In the first six months of this year alone, at least 30 movies hit the theatres. However, last month's political upheaval brought movie releases to a halt.

Following the ousting of the Awami League government on August 5, cinema halls became targets in the widespread violence that swept across the country. Among the affected venues were Star Cineplex in Rajshahi, Roots Cineclub in Sirajganj, and Ananda Cineplex in Natore, all of which suffered significant damage. As a result, no cinema halls in the country have reopened, casting doubt over the release of any upcoming films.

Earlier, July saw the release of Shabnam Ferdousi directorial "Ajob Karkhana," which premiered in five Cineplexes. Since then, no new films have made it to the big screen, with several upcoming releases already being postponed.

The release of several films has been delayed, including Mirza Sakhawat Hossain's "Haimantir Itikatha", Shoibur Rahman Russell's "Nandini", and Montazur Rahman Akbar's "Omanush Holo Manush". Similarly, Chanchal Chowdhury's Tollywood film "Padatik" faced the same fate. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the movie was scheduled for an August 16 release in both West Bengal and Bangladesh. However, producer Ferdousul Hasan announced that, given the current circumstances in Bangladesh, the release has been put on hold.

Actress Poppy was set to make her long-awaited return to the big screen on August 23. However, producer Sadek Siddique announced that the release of her film "Direct Action" has been postponed. He explained, "While the situation in the country has slightly improved, the environment for cinema-goers is still not favorable. Therefore, I've decided to hold off on the release. "Direct Action" will be launched at a more suitable time in the future."

Movies scheduled for release next month are also being pulled from the lineup. Many producers believe that the environment for screening films is still not conducive. Producer Ananya Mamun had initially planned to release "Darad" in September, featuring Shakib Khan and Sonal Chauhan. The film's promotion was set to kick off with the release of a song on July 15, but this too was postponed due to the current circumstances.

The uncertainty surrounding the movie's release has only grown. Ananya Mamun commented, "Given the current situation in the country, we cannot guarantee a September release. 'Darad' is a high-budget film, and we have significant promotional plans. Moreover, production companies from both countries are involved. Considering all factors, we want to observe the situation for another week before making a final decision on the release."

Siam and Bubly's film "Jongli" was initially slated for release on Eid-ul-Azha but was postponed at the last minute. It was later announced that the movie would be in theatres by the end of September. However, director M Rahim has now confirmed that the release date has been pushed back once again.

He stated, "I'm not considering a September release at this point. The current environment isn't suitable for a movie launch. We'll need to wait a bit longer before determining a new release date."

Arifin Shuvoo and Mondera Chakraborty's film "Neel Chokro" is facing a similar situation. Producer Mithu Khan shared, "I had intended to release the movie in September, but the current situation in the country has disrupted everything. Even the post-production work has come to a halt. As a result, no official release date has been set. We're opting to wait until the end of this month to assess the situation."

He added, "If conditions improve, there's a chance for an October release. However, I'm not in a hurry. If necessary, I'm prepared to push the release to next year.