No plans to form political party right now: Nahid

Post and telecommunication Adviser Nahid Islam, who is also a student leader, yesterday said the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has no plans, for now, to form any political party.

He said formation of a party was not the target of their mass uprising.

"At this moment, it is necessary to stand by the families of the injured and martyrs in the uprising, to maintain the spirit of the new nation building and reformation of institutions and to uphold the national unity. The students and the interim government will work towards that goal," he said in a Facebook post.

He also said, "Abolition of the fascist system and the establishing a new political system were part of our one-point demand. That requires a lot of work and political activities".

"We want to formulate the outline of the future Bangladesh through discussions and dialogues with the people. We have no plans to form a political party at this moment. The students will act as a socio-political force to preserve the spirit of the revolution and the government will work towards restructuring the state according to the aspirations of people," Nahid Islam added.

His comments came after a Reuters report said that the students, who played the major role in ousting the 15 and a half year long authoritarian rule of Sheikh Hasina, are mulling to form a new political party and a decision may come within a month.