Filmmakers announce new projects based on recent student movement

The student movements in Bangladesh have always led to significant outcomes. From 1952 to 1990, and even in 2024, each movement has achieved its goals. The victories of past movements have been captured in films and documentaries, and now, several new films and web series are in the works to depict the triumph of the anti-discrimination student movement.

Shihab Shaheen's 'Baak Shadhinota'

Shihab Shaheen is set to direct a film centred on the recent student movement and is well underway with writing the script. He aims to start filming within the next few months.

Looking back on his career, he shared, "There were times when I couldn't voice certain opinions because of constraints on freedom of speech. I wasn't able to write dialogues or screenplays as freely as I did in 'Golam Mamun' or 'Syndicate.'"

The director further added, "Even the OTT platforms were reluctant to push boundaries before. But with this film on the student movement, I plan to lay everything bare. There's no one to stop you in this medium. I'm certain that getting censor approval won't be a concern. My fellow students will bring about the change we've all been waiting for."

When asked if the film's story focuses solely on the movement, Shihab Shaheen responded, "I've only just begun writing. While 2024 will be a central theme, the script may also naturally incorporate the 1952's Language Movement and the anti-dictatorship struggles of the 1990s. It's too early to say exactly where the story will go. However, I can assure you that this film will offer a comprehensive portrayal of the student movement, bringing the truth to light and depicting the reality as it is. Currently, I'm working with the title "Baak Shadhinota", though that might change later."

Khijir Hayat Khan's 'Karar Oi Louho Kobat'

Producer Khijir Hayat Khan has been involved with the anti-discrimination student movement since it gained momentum. Last year, he directed "Ora Shaat Jon", a film about Liberation War. Now, he is set to create "Karar Oi Louho Kobat," focusing on the movement.

The story has already been written, though Khijir mentioned that some adjustments will be made to the script. "I had already envisioned the storyline," he shared. "I plan to refine it further. I've always worked with large ensemble casts."

He continued, "My first film, 'Jaago', featured a host of stars, and that tradition continued in 'Ora Shaat Jon'. I intend to maintain that approach in this new project as well. The lead roles will be played by new faces, real students. This time, I'll be producing the film myself. Audiences can expect to see it in theatres early next year."

Mabrur Rashid Bannah's film

A film centred on the lives of Abu Sayed and Abrar Fahad is in the works, directed by Mabrur Rashid Bannah.

Banna, a seasoned producer on the small screen, recently announced his first venture into filmmaking. His debut project will focus on the student movement. On August 5, the day of the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's fall, Banna took to Facebook to share, "In a free Bangladesh, this is my first announcement—I will make a film inspired by my brother Abu Sayed and the legacy of Abrar Fahad."

At that time, the director was in Bangkok but is set to return home today. Upon his return, an official announcement is expected.

Khandkar Suman's 'Bijoy'

Khandkar Suman has received widespread acclaim for his work on "Saatao," but he still harbours some frustration. The film was centred around the Teesta River, yet he couldn't mention it anywhere. The river's name was entirely absent from the film's dialogue.

When asked why, Suman explained, "I had to omit it due to concerns about securing censor clearance. The Teesta issue has been a sensitive topic in India-Bangladesh relations for years, and I feared that addressing the water crisis in the northern region might stir up trouble."

However, Suman is no longer constrained by such fears. He believes that freedom of speech has finally been secured, which inspired him to title his new film on the student movement "Bijoy".

The film will explore the origins of student activism in Bangladesh. "Whenever the Bengali people faced a threat to their existence, students have always risen up," Suman remarked. "My film will trace the lineage of today's movement back through the Language Movement, the Liberation War, and the anti-dictatorship protests."

Other Works

Several other filmmakers have also announced their intentions to create films based on the recent student movement. Among them are AQ Khokon, famed for "Juadi"; Riazul Riju, the director of "Baapjaaner Bioscope"; and Debashish Biswas, known for "Shashurbari Zindabad."

AQ Khokon expressed his ambition by stating, "I don't just want to make a film; I want to create a piece of history for future generations. Whether the students are ready or not, their story needs to be told! I'll soon begin the process of selecting the cast and crew."

Debashish Biswas remarked, "We often hear that students are the future of our nation, and I've read it in countless books. But witnessing it firsthand is a different experience. Creating a film on such a significant topic comes with a great responsibility."

National Film Award-winning director Riyazul Riju sustained injuries while actively participating in the student movement. He is currently receiving treatment in Tangail. Despite his condition, he expressed his determination to create a film about the movement. "I witnessed everything firsthand," he shared. "It's vital that this story is brought to the screen."