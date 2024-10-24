Afran Nisho to return to the big screen with ‘Daagi’

Afran Nisho, one of Bangladesh's most celebrated actors, is set to make his much-anticipated return to cinema with the film "Daagi." The title was officially registered with the Director's Guild just days ago, marking the actor's second venture into the world of cinema.

Nisho, who earned both critical and popular acclaim for his debut film "Surongo" in 2022, has quickly risen as a versatile and nuanced performer. "Surongo," which was released during Eid-ul-Azha, showcased Nisho's gripping portrayal of a man driven into crime by his wife's greed. The film was a resounding success, both in Bangladesh and across the border in West Bengal, marking a significant milestone in Bangladeshi cinema.

Earlier this year, Alpha i Entertainment announced a joint venture with India's SVF, where Nisho signed on for two films under the banner. The first of these films, directed by Shihab Shaheen, will be "Daagi."

According to industry insiders, shooting for the film is expected to begin in mid-November, with a likely release during Eid-ul-Azha next year.

Shihab Shaheen, known for his directorial success with his first feature film "Chhuye Dile Mon," returns to the director's chair for the second time with "Daagi." Shaheen has previously won audience praise for his direction of the hit web-series "Morichika."