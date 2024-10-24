Want to live a longer life for my children: Pori Moni

Pori Moni's birthdays are usually a vibrant celebration, full of joy and extravagant themes that reflect her lively spirit. Yet, this year holds a different meaning for the actress, as she marks her first birthday without her beloved nana bhai (maternal grandfather) by her side. Despite the sadness, the day promises to be special, with her daughter Safeera Sultana Priom and a slate of exciting new projects making this milestone memorable for her.

Reflecting on the absence of her nana bhai, Pori Moni shared her emotions. "This is the first time my nana bhai won't be with me on my birthday. Every year, I cut the cake with him, but today, he's not here. It's heartbreaking, but I know he's always in my heart," she said.

Despite the loss, Pori Moni remains grateful for the love around her, especially from her children. "I have my two beautiful children with me, and that's all I could ask for. They are my life, my happiness, my universe."

Photo: Collected

Birthdays have always been a time of overwhelming love for the actress. She expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of affection she receives each year. "It's an incredible gift from the Almighty to be loved by so many. My fans show me so much affection, and I am deeply grateful for their prayers," shared the "Swapnajaal" actress.

As she grows older, Pori Moni reflects on life with renewed purpose. "I feel a strong desire to live for a thousand years. Each birthday reminds me of the desire to live longer, especially now that I have two children. I want to be there for them, to watch them grow and live a full life."

Photo: Collected

In terms of her professional aspirations, the "Gunin" actress remains focused on making a lasting impact. "I want to work on meaningful projects that will ensure I'm remembered for a long time. Creating lasting memories through my work is my goal, and that's the path I'm committed to."

The actress has much to look forward to professionally as well. Her latest web-film, "Rongila Kitab", is set for release in early November, where she plays the character Shupti. Even before its release, the film has garnered attention, with its poster and sneak peeks creating buzz among fans.

Photo: Collected

In addition to the web-film, Pori Moni is about to make her Tollywood debut with the film "Felubakshi". The film, set for release soon, generated excitement during the recent Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata.

"I'm thrilled by the response to my new film in Kolkata," she shared. "I had hoped to visit during Puja to see it firsthand, but I couldn't make it. However, I'm eagerly looking forward to the film's release."

As she prepares for the premiere of her upcoming projects, Pori Moni is excited to continue exploring new roles and genres. She concluded the conversation by inviting her fans to watch "Rongila Kitab". "Just as my team in West Bengal is excited, I share their enthusiasm. I'm eagerly looking forward to its release in theatres. I invite everyone to watch 'Rongila Kitab'. You will surely love it," she said.