It flatters me when fans ask, ‘When are you returning?’: Pori Moni

After a break, Pori Moni is set to return to the screen with Anam Biswas's directorial web series "Rongila Kitab". In this project, Pori will be portraying Shupti, the wife of a gangster. "I have given my best to become Shupti on the screen, and I believe that the audience will resonate to this."

During the shoots of the project, Pori had an interesting encounter that she considers a blessing in her acting career. "I couldn't complete the work on time due to becoming a mother. Yet, the director and production company waited for a whole year. I am grateful to them."

Since the director was adamant that only Pori is fit for this role, the entire team patiently waited for her. "For an artiste, it is indeed a great achievement, and I will always remember this."

Pori shared that last year, they shot the series on the hill tracks, and she also shared that this thriller story is not about the hill area.

One thing about the director amused Pori. "He never gave feedback after each shot, rather, after we shot the entire day, and wrapped up, he gave his suggestions to us. It was a good experience."

The "Swapnojal" famed actress shared that she has noticed that her fans and the audience are eagerly waiting for her return to the screens. "They often ask me on social media 'When are you returning?'—and it really flatters me."

Pori Moni wants to remain in the heart of the audience, and she shared one of her observations towards people that people now do not comment much on her personal life, rather they are more eager to watch Pori's acting. "At the same time, people praise me as a mother, and they adore my children, which is a great blessing for me."