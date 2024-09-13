Pori Moni starrer ‘Rongila Kitab’ to announce release date soon

Pori Moni, one of Dhallywood's brightest stars, is eagerly anticipating the release of her latest web-series, "Rongila Kitab", directed by Anam Biswas. The series, in which she plays the role of Supti, was originally slated for release on August 8. However, due to the country dealing with chaos after the fall of the previous government, its premiere has been postponed, with a new release date expected by the end of this month.

"I'm really excited about 'Rongila Kitab'. This project means a lot to me. While the delay is unfortunate, it's necessary given the current situation. I've spoken to the director, and we're hoping for a release date for later this month," shared Pori Moni with media.

Beyond "Rongila Kitab", Pori Moni has also ventured into the Kolkata film scene, starring in "Felu Bakshi", directed by Debraj Sinha. Though filming is complete, the actress is stuck at a standstill, unable to finish the dubbing due to visa complications.

"I no longer have my previous visa, and I'm facing difficulties getting a new one. I'm not sure when I'll receive it or be able to travel to Kolkata for the dubbing. This is my first Kolkata film, and I want to see it through to the end as soon as possible," she explained.

Her role in "Felu Bakshi" has already opened doors for another film in Kolkata, but for now, Pori Moni is keeping the details under wraps.

"I've signed on for the project, but I'm not allowed to reveal much at this point. What I can say is that a portion of the film will be shot in Bangladesh, and I've heard the production might start here. It's a big-budget project with some major stars involved, and the production house plans to announce it with a lot of fanfare," she hinted.

While Pori Moni has no immediate plans to commit to local films yet, she's focused on her most important role yet—being a mother.

"I'm raising two kids right now, and they are my top priority. Work comes second. After taking care of them, I only take on projects I can manage. I want to cherish these budding years with them because once they grow up they'll want to live their own lives, and I won't have this opportunity again. I don't want to miss these moments," she said.

When asked about her reputation as an exceptional mother, Pori Moni beamed and humbly said, "People don't say that without reason. They see my love, my emotions, and my care for my children. Maybe that's why they think that. There's a special peace that comes with being a mother—something no one else can take from you. Right now, I'm living in that peaceful place with my kids."