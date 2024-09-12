TV & Film
Bubly to take the lead in 'Neel Tip'

Photo: Rakesh Rakib

While the film industry remains at a standstill, with no updates on new releases or shoots, director Mehedi Hasan has announced that he has signed Shobnom Bubly for his film "Neel Tip". The shooting is set to begin soon, and the director is considering casting a television actor opposite her.

Although the final casting decision has yet to be made, the director revealed that the film revolves around Bubly, who has expressed strong interest in the script. 

He noted, "Female-driven films are rarely made in the country. Back in the day, projects would be developed keeping Shabana ma'am as the centre of many movies. Now, I am eager to present Bubly in a powerful role."

In terms of upcoming projects, Bubly will be seen alongside Siam in M Raahim's "Jongli". There are also reports that she has stepped away from MD Iqbal's "Betray" and Jasim Uddin Zakir's "Maya: The Love 2," though she has yet to comment on these rumours.

Over the past two years, Shobnom Bubly has taken on several noteworthy films independently, showcasing her growth from a commercial heroine to a fully realised actress. These include "Prohelika," "Deyaler Desh," and others.

