Tue Jun 25, 2024 02:47 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 02:55 PM

Bubly dropped from two films

Tue Jun 25, 2024 02:47 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 02:55 PM
Photo: Collected

A few days ago, Shobnom Yesmin Bubly was dropped from Md Iqbal's movie "Betray". Now, the actress has also been removed from Jasim Uddin Jakir's movie "Maya-The Love 2".

Jasim Uddin told local media that 70 percent of the film was already completed and he was preparing to shoot the remaining part.

However, he had been unable to contact Bubly for two months as she wasn't receiving his calls. Eventually, the director decided to drop her from the film.

The director stated that he would be completing the film but would not be casting Bubly again for the role. "I have not been able to contact her since Eid-ul-Fitr. I am now forced to look for another actress," he said.

Regarding Md Iqbal's "Betray", 40 percent of the scenes have already been filmed, with Roshan and Bubly participating for only five days. However, the director believes this won't lead to any loss, as he doesn't want to risk featuring an on-screen pair who lack the ethics to promote their own movie and lack market appeal.

