Pori Moni starrer series' release delayed due to political uncertainty

In the wake of the previous government's fall and subsequent political uncertainties, the release of the web-series "Rongila Kitab," starring actress Pori Moni, has been delayed. The show, originally scheduled for an early August release, will now be launched once the country returns to a state of normalcy.

Bangladesh Country Director Sakib R Khan of the OTT platform Hoichoi, confirmed the postponement, saying, "We were prepared to release 'Rongila Kitab' on August 8. However, by July, we decided not to air the series just yet."

He added, "No new date has been set. Things in the country, especially in Dhaka, aren't entirely normal yet. We'll plan the release when other platforms also resume their campaigns."

Directed by Anam Biswas, known for the film "Debi", this seven-episode series is based on Kinkar Ahsan's novel of the same name.

The screenplay was co-written by Anam and Ashraful Alam Shawon. The plot centres around a gangster from Barisal who decides to leave the world of crime after discovering he's about to become a father.

However, soon after, he becomes embroiled in the murder of an MP, leading to a fugitive life with his pregnant wife. Pori Moni plays the role of Supti, the gangster's wife.

Anam explained the storyline, stating, "Our story delves into a housewife's character, her relationship with her husband, their chemistry, and the crises they face together."

He continued, "In my narratives, I always strive to depict the rural context of Bangladesh. This series leans towards melodrama, capturing the emotional struggles of ordinary people."

When asked why Pori Moni was cast in the role, Anam said, "Every actor in this series was incredibly dedicated. We worked extensively on the story, which is quite bold. We aimed to make the performances as realistic as possible. Pori Moni excelled in her portrayal of Supti, bringing the character to life beautifully."

Opposite Pori Moni, Mostafizur Noor Imran takes on the lead role, with Shamol Mawla, Fazlur Rahman Babu, and Ziaul Haque Palash among the supporting cast.

The series was filmed across various locations in Barisal, Jhalokathi, Rangamati, and Khagrachari.

When asked about his expectations for the series, Anam cautiously replied, "It's hard to say at this point, but we've given it our best effort. We've tried to present the story in a cohesive and impactful way. I believe the audience will appreciate it and place their trust in our work."

Pori Moni has expressed multiple times that "Rongila Kitab" holds significant importance to her. After taking a break for maternity leave, she rejoined the project in October last year, marking her return to the limelight.