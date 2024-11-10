‘Rongila Kitab’: A tale of love and betrayal

The web-series "Rongila Kitab", directed by Anam Biswas, premiered on the OTT platform Hoichoi on November 8. Adapted from Kinkar Ahsan's novel of the same name, this series unfolds across eight episodes.

At its core, "Rongila Kitab" delves into the dramatic escape of Pradeep and Supti, a journey rife with suspense. Viewers may interpret their story as one of profound love, though at times, it seems to reflect Pradeep's betrayal.

In "Rongila Kitab", Pori Moni takes on the role of Supti, delivering one of her most focused performances. From the opening scene to the end of the series, she captures the audience's attention.

To bring Supti to life, Pori Moni gained some weight to portray a pregnant woman more convincingly. She effectively shows the emotions of a woman about to become a mother. In the final scene, two years after her husband's death, Supti returns to her old home with her child, ending her life on the run. Standing in front of the house, she gives a mysterious look that leaves the audience with many questions.

Mostafizur Noor Imran takes on the role of Pradeep with a strong, consistent performance from the very first scene. His expressions, acting, and action sequences flow naturally, with the right balance of passion and anger.

Imran skillfully brings out Pradeep's complex emotions—intense love for his wife Supti, underlying guilt, and a powerful desire for revenge. His portrayal leaves a memorable impact, especially in the scenes where he confronts Nawroz, played by Fazlur Rahman Babu.

Fazlur Rahman Babu's powerful portrayal of Nawroz captivates the audience, grabbing attention with his masterful acting as always. Manoj Pramanik delivers a good performance, though his character's final direction seems unclear. The same can be said for Iresh Zaker's role. Tanvin Sweety, in a small role, gives a brief performance but fits well into her character. However, actor Shimul Sharma did not have the opportunity to fully showcase his talent in this series.

As a director, Anam Biswas has stepped out of his usual framework to create this action-driven web-series, which is truly commendable. The background score in this series is soothing without creating any sense of irritation. Additionally, the variety of locations, used as background setting is visually appealing.

"Rongila Kitab" is set in the Swarupkathi region of Barisal and features abrupt scenes of multiple shootings. While these moments heighten the drama, they raise questions about the plausibility of such unchecked violence occurring in any part of Bangladesh. These elements could certainly spark further discussion. However, for those willing to overlook these aspects, the series delivers an engaging experience.