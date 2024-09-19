‘Rongila Kitab’ poster revelas Mostafizur Noor Imran as lead actor

Yesterday, the makers of "Rongila Kitab" revealed the first look, finally introducing the male lead.

In this project, the talented actor Mostafizur Noor Imran portrays a small-town thug who decides to leave his criminal past behind after learning he's about to become a father.

However, his plans take a dark turn when he's falsely accused of murdering a local MP. Now, his main focus is protecting himself and his pregnant wife from both the authorities and the dangers lurking around them.

In the poster, Noor perfectly embodies his character—a protective husband. He holds a gun in one hand and his wife in the other, with his eyes reflecting a mix of calm and fury.

Hoichoi has announced that the web-series will be released in October. Directed by Anam Biswas, the seven-episode series is adapted from Kingkor Ahsan's novel "Rongila Kitab" and features Pori Moni in a powerful role.