Pori Moni’s ‘Rongila Kitab’ drops trailer

The much-anticipated trailer of Anam Biswas directorial web-series "Rongila Kitab" was released today at a grand event at the Bangladesh Film Archive.

The series, based on Kingkor Ahsan's novel of the same name, promises an intense narrative of love, danger, and survival.

Set in the quiet town of Barishal, "Rongila Kitab" follows Pradip and Shupti as their peaceful lives are upended by a false accusation, forcing them into a dangerous journey.

Shupti, portrayed by Pori Moni, is an expectant mother and determined to protect her family, while Pradip, played by Mostafizur Noor Imran, is haunted by a past that threatens their future.

The trailer launch event was attended by director Anam Biswas, lead actress Pori Moni, and other cast and crew members.

Biswas expressed optimism about the series' reception. "Each episode has been meticulously crafted to keep viewers on edge. From the cast to the crew, everyone has poured their hearts into this project," he stated.

Pori Moni, marking her debut in a web series, shared her excitement for the role. "This project holds a special place in my heart. The story is a compelling blend of love and survival, and I hope viewers will embrace it," she said.

Due to scheduling conflicts, Mostafizur Noor Imran was unable to attend the event but expressed his enthusiasm for the series after viewing the trailer. He remarked on the collective efforts of the team to convey a deep and resonant message, expressing hope that audiences would connect with the story.

The excitement surrounding the web series is palpable, with fans eagerly praising the trailer and its leads. One viewer exclaimed, "What did I just watch? I can't believe this is Pori, such an outstanding performance!" Another praised Pori Moni's return, saying, "Pori Moni needed a comeback like this." Many are hailing it as her best work yet, with one comment reading, "Pori's best work!"

Imran's performance has also captured attention, with fans cheering, "Mustafizur Noor in action!!"

The series is set to premiere on the OTT platform Hoichoi on November 8.