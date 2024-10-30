I don't want to live with regrets: Pori Moni on ‘Rongila Kitab’

One of the most prominent figures in Bangladeshi cinema, Pori Moni, boldly returned to the limelight during a press conference for her debut web-series, "Rongila Kitab." At the event hosted by Hoichoi, Pori became refreshingly candid about her life and career.

The event was organised on Tuesday by Hoichoi to celebrate the trailer launch of her first-ever web series, "Rongila Kitab", where she stars alongside Mostafizur Noor Imran. The series is directed by Anam Biswas and the press conference saw the presence of Pori Moni, the director, and other key members of the cast and crew.

"I don't care about titles like 'heroine.' First and foremost, I'm human, and that's how I want to be remembered. I have nothing to hide," she stated with her trademark honesty and passion, leaving the audience captivated not only by her words but also by the powerful presence she brought to the occasion.

Speaking further, Pori Moni said, "I don't want to hide anything that's happened in my life. Whether it's related to love, marriage, children, divorce, or even getting older—I find the idea of hiding one's age imposed and artificial. I have nothing to conceal. I am who I am."

In "Rongila Kitab", Pori plays the role of Shupti, a first-time expectant mother. She was excited about this project from the very first time she read the script. "I felt a personal connection with Shupti. Without me, there would be no Shupti, and without her, I'd feel incomplete. If I hadn't done this role, it would've left a void, a hunger in me. I don't want to live with regrets, which is why I took on this character."

The series, based on Kingkor Ahsan's novel of the same name, tells an intense story of love, danger, and survival. It follows Pradip and Shupti, a couple whose peaceful life in Barisal is shattered by a false accusation, forcing them into a perilous journey. Pori Moni portrays Shupti, an expectant mother determined to protect her family, while Mostafizur Noor Imran plays Pradip, a man haunted by his past.

"Rongila Kitab" is set to premiere on Hoichoi on November 8, and the trailer, released on Tuesday, has already created a buzz among fans. One viewer excitedly commented, "What did I just watch? I can't believe this is Pori, such an outstanding performance!" Another fan noted, "Pori Moni needed a comeback like this." Many are hailing it as her best work yet, with one user writing, "Pori's best work!"

Mostafizur Noor Imran's performance has also caught attention, with fans eagerly awaiting his role, commenting, "Mustafizur Noor in action!!"

At the press conference, director Anam Biswas expressed his confidence in the series, saying, "Each episode has been meticulously crafted to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. From the cast to the crew, everyone has given their all. Now, it's up to the audience."

Pori Moni, who is making her debut in the world of web-series, shared her thoughts on the experience, "This project holds a special place in my heart. The story is a beautiful blend of love and survival, and I hope viewers will embrace it."

Due to scheduling conflicts, Mostafizur Noor Imran couldn't attend the event, but he later expressed his excitement after seeing the trailer, sharing how the entire team worked hard to bring a meaningful story to life.