Arifin Shuvoo begins shooting for new web-series in Kolkata

Arifin Shuvoo has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since July. He was previously criticised for not speaking out during the student protests and then made headlines by unexpectedly announcing his divorce. Despite rumours surrounding the cancellation of his government-assigned plot due to recent political changes, Shuvoo has refrained from commenting.

However, the actor has resumed work and is currently in Kolkata, filming for Soumik Sen's upcoming directorial project, "Jazz City".

According to Indian media outlet Anandabazar, filming for the series began last week. Shuvoo travelled to Kolkata last Friday to join the shoot. The series, "Jazz City," is set against the backdrop of the great Liberation War, though no scenes will be shot in Bangladesh.

Shuvoo's participation in the series was announced in June. He stars in the project alongside Sauraseni Maitra, with an ensemble cast featuring actors from both Tollywood and Bollywood. Set during the Liberation War, the filming is taking place on a specially constructed set designed to evoke the 1970s era.

"Jazz City" creator Soumik Sen was involved with last year's popular Hindi series "Jubilee" and co-wrote the script with Vikramaditya Motwane. The series is set against the backdrop of late 1940s Mumbai and the early days of Bollywood. Like "Jubilee", Soumik will bring an older historical setting to life in this new series as well.

"Jazz City' is Arifin Shuvoo's third web project in West Bengal. Previously, he starred in Arindam Shil's "Unishe April" and Rahool Mukherjee's "Lohu".

"Unishe April" is based on a true incident from the 1970s and features Shuvoo alongside Arunima Ghosh, Sauraseni Maitra, Indrasish Roy, and more. The web-film premiered on the OTT platform Friday in July.