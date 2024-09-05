Arifin Shuvoo to lose plot given by previous government

In 2023, Arifin Shuvoo donned the role of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the biopic "Mujib: The Making of a Nation". For portraying the role, Shuvoo accepted only 1 taka as fee for his performance. Later, it was revealed that he was allocated a 10-katha plot from RAJUK (Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha) as part of the Purbachal New Town Project. This decision was made during RAJUK's 18th board meeting on November 27, 2023. However, Shuvoo now faces the possibility of losing this plot.

RAJUK's former chairman, Anisur Rahman Mia, previously informed the media that the plot was granted to Shuvoo based on a government directive and according to the reserved quota system.

After receiving the plot, Shuvoo deposited the government-mandated payment and signed a contract. However, due to time constraints, he could not complete the registration process for the plot. Following the ousting of the Awami League government on August 5, a review of plots allocated based on political considerations began, including Shuvoo's. Consequently, RAJUK has decided to revoke the plot allocations for both Arifin Shuvoo and film producer Liton Haider.

The interim government has initiated efforts to cancel plots allocated under reserved quotas during Hasina's tenure. As part of this process, authorities decided to cancel Shuvoo's plot along with the 3-katha plot allocated to Liton Haider, who was involved in producing the film "Chironjeeb Mujib."

Confirming the cancellation, RAJUK Chairman Major General Siddikur Rahman Sarkar stated on Wednesday, "We have started preparing the list as per the ministry's instructions. However, it is still uncertain how many plots will be canceled. A preliminary list of over a hundred unregistered plots has been prepared, which will be presented at the board meeting for cancellation of allocation."