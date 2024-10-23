Jannatul Oishee lands leading role in Asif Islam's next venture

Filmmaker Asif Islam has officially unveiled some details regarding the upcoming big screen project "Jatri". Actress Jannatul Ferdous Oishee, known more famously as Miss World Bangladesh 2020, is taking on the lead role.

The announcement was made yesterday, with both Asif and Oishee sharing the exciting news. While the director has remained tight-lipped about the rest of the cast, it has been confirmed that "Jatri" follows a city-centric narrative.

Jannatul Oishee is thrilled to be returning to the silver screen after a significant hiatus. Her last project, "Noor," where she starred opposite Arifin Shuvoo, completed filming in November 2021. However, there has been no update on the release date of the film.

Reflecting on her new venture, Oishee shared, "I first spoke with Asif bhai about six months ago. The storyline intrigued me from the start. After that initial conversation, there was no follow-up, and I assumed he might have chosen someone else for the role."

"I later found out he had been occupied with the Moscow Festival. A few days ago, he reached out to me again, and things moved forward from there."

Asif Islam shared insights into his upcoming project, stating, "'Jatri' is a love story, a genre I've never explored before. I wrote the script years ago but never moved forward with it—perhaps because the timing never felt right before."

"I set it aside, waiting for the right moment. What makes this story unique is the way it unfolds. While love stories are common, I aim to present it through two contrasting perspectives."

He further revealed that "Jatri" will be a full-length feature film. The entire film will be shot in Dhaka, with production scheduled for the winter months, as the story is deeply connected to that specific season.

Asif Islam made his directorial debut as a co-director of the film "Pathshala." He later went on to independently direct "Nirvana", a film that explores the everyday struggles of three factory workers.

"Nirvana" earned critical acclaim, securing the Special Jury Award at the 46th Moscow International Film Festival. "Jatri" will mark his third venture as a director.