Bangladeshi film wins award at Moscow Int’l Film Festival

The Bangladeshi film "Nirvana" directed by Asif Islam has won the Special Jury Award at the 46th Moscow International Film Festival.

This achievement follows in the footsteps of Juboraj Shamim's "Adim", which received the Silver Saint George Award (Special Jury Award) and the Netpack Jury Award at the 44th Moscow International Film Festival.

The 46th Moscow International Film Festival concluded its eight-day run on Friday (April 26). The closing ceremony took place in the evening local time in Moscow, where the winners of best film, best producer, and best actors were announced.

Additionally, Russian director and screenwriter Sergei Ursulak was honoured for his contributions to the world of cinema, this year.

Furthermore, the film "Shame", a collaborative production between Mexico and Qatar, secured the Best Film Award. Iranian director Nahid Azizi received the Best Director Award for her film "Cold Sign", while Juan Ramón López was honoured with the Best Actor Award for his performance in "Shame".

Previously, Juboraj Shamim's "Adim" competed in the 44th edition, and Nurul Alam Atique's "Peyarar Subash" was selected and screened at the 45th edition of the festival.

Noteworthy mentions include Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's "Doob" and "Saturday Afternoon," alongside Jasim Ahmed's production, and Indranil Roy's directorial "Mayar Jonjal".