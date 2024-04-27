TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Apr 27, 2024 10:28 AM
Last update on: Sat Apr 27, 2024 10:50 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Bangladeshi film wins award at Moscow Int’l Film Festival

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Apr 27, 2024 10:28 AM Last update on: Sat Apr 27, 2024 10:50 AM
Bangladeshi film wins award at Moscow Int’l Film Festival
Photo: Collected

The Bangladeshi film "Nirvana" directed by Asif Islam has won the Special Jury Award at the 46th Moscow International Film Festival. 

This achievement follows in the footsteps of Juboraj Shamim's "Adim", which received the Silver Saint George Award (Special Jury Award) and the Netpack Jury Award at the 44th Moscow International Film Festival.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

 

The 46th Moscow International Film Festival concluded its eight-day run on Friday (April 26). The closing ceremony took place in the evening local time in Moscow, where the winners of best film, best producer, and best actors were announced. 

Additionally, Russian director and screenwriter Sergei Ursulak was honoured for his contributions to the world of cinema, this year. 

Bangladeshi film wins award at Moscow Int’l Film Festival
Photo: Collected

Furthermore, the film "Shame", a collaborative production between Mexico and Qatar, secured the Best Film Award. Iranian director Nahid Azizi received the Best Director Award for her film "Cold Sign", while Juan Ramón López was honoured with the Best Actor Award for his performance in "Shame".

Previously, Juboraj Shamim's "Adim" competed in the 44th edition, and Nurul Alam Atique's "Peyarar Subash" was selected and screened at the 45th edition of the festival. 

Priyam mesmerises at the MIFF, accompanied by ‘Nirvana’ director Asif Islam
Read more

Priyam mesmerises at MIFF, accompanied by ‘Nirvana’ director Asif Islam

Noteworthy mentions include Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's "Doob" and "Saturday Afternoon," alongside Jasim Ahmed's production, and Indranil Roy's directorial "Mayar Jonjal".

Related topic:
46th Moscow International Film FestivalnirvanaAsif Islam
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Priyam mesmerises at the MIFF, accompanied by ‘Nirvana’ director Asif Islam

Priyam mesmerises at MIFF, accompanied by ‘Nirvana’ director Asif Islam

6d ago

Bengali filmmaker and thespian Goutam Halder dies at 67

5m ago
Bangladeshi film competing in main category of Moscow International Film Festival

Bangladeshi film to compete in Moscow Int’l Film Festival main category

3w ago
Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck

With new material, an intimate look at Kurt Cobain

9y ago
একজন রিকশাওয়ালা যেভাবে বদলে দিয়েছিলেন ডা. জাফরুল্লাহ চৌধুরীকে
|বাংলাদেশ

একজন রিকশাওয়ালা যেভাবে বদলে দিয়েছিলেন ডা. জাফরুল্লাহ চৌধুরীকে

‘রিকশাওয়ালার এই কথা আমাকে খুব বড়ভাবে নাড়া দিলো। তাহলে আমি কি পালিয়ে যাচ্ছি? নিজের ভেতরে প্রশ্ন তৈরি করে দিলেন রিকশাওয়ালা।’

৫১ মিনিট আগে
|কৃষি

তীব্র তাপদাহে ফসলের উৎপাদন ব্যাহতের শঙ্কা

৫১ মিনিট আগে
push notification