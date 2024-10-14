Bangladeshi silent film ‘Nirvana’ wins another prestigious award

Bangladeshi film "Nirvana" has once again earned international acclaim, this time securing a Jury Award at the Gange Sur Seine International Film Festival in France. This comes on the heels of its earlier success at the Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF), where it won the Special Jury Award.

Director Asif Islam, visibly thrilled, shared the news. "Winning another Jury Award in Paris is a joy for our entire team. Seeing 'Nirvana' captivate juries across the world is an incredible experience and a proud moment for us as Bangladeshi filmmakers," he said.

Asif also expressed optimism about the growing global recognition of Bangladeshi films. "Bangladeshi cinema is gaining respect on the world stage, and it's time we create a more supportive environment for filmmakers. I'm confident that Bangladesh will soon become well-known for producing meaningful films."

"Nirvana" is a unique, silent film that tells its story without dialogue. Set against the backdrop of a factory, it portrays the quiet struggles of three workers. The film features Priyam Archi, Fatema Tuz Zohra, and Imran Mahathir in the lead roles, with each actor bringing a deeply emotional, internal journey to the screen.

"The absence of dialogue forces viewers to focus on the unspoken emotions and struggles of the characters," Priyam Archi explained during the Moscow Film Festival. She described the film as a "meditative experience," drawing viewers into the rhythm of the workers' lives and their internal conflicts. The film explores themes of grief, loss, and self-discovery, without ever uttering a single word.

"Nirvana" was born from an unlikely source of inspiration—a transformer factory owned by one of Asif's family friends. Initially, the noise levels at the factory made audio recording difficult, leading Asif to the bold decision to make the film entirely silent. What began as a creative limitation turned into an artistic triumph.

"Bangladeshi films often rely on bright visuals and loud music," Asif said. "But 'Nirvana' takes a different approach, one that focuses on the internal rather than the external."

Shot in stark black and white due to budget constraints, "Nirvana" relies on its simplicity to enhance its message. The film's minimalistic style, complemented by sound designer Sukanta Majumder and composer Ben Roberts' ambient soundscape, creates an immersive, thought-provoking experience for viewers.

Despite its international success, Asif remains cautious about "Nirvana's prospects for a commercial release in Bangladesh. The film touches on sensitive topics, including LGBTQ themes, which may face scrutiny from the country's censorship board.

As "Nirvana" continues its festival run with upcoming screenings in Morocco, Spain, London, and India, its journey reflects the growing potential of Bangladeshi cinema. With its innovative storytelling and refusal to conform to conventional norms, "Nirvana" is setting a new standard for films from the region.

As Asif puts it, "'Nirvana' proves that great films don't need big budgets—just a strong vision and a good story."