‘Durgar Shomudro’: Thought-provoking pictures urge humanity to course-correct

"Together we can always speak for those who cannot speak for themselves, whether they are animals, people with special needs, or victims of oppression," shared Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, who recently came out with a thought-provoking photoshoot titled "Durgar Shomudro" (Durga's Ocean).

"Interestingly, for the past six years, we have joined hands with people from all walks of life—teachers, homemakers, wildlife photographers, drivers, doctors—and anyone with an artistic mind can be a part of our project, as our group is an open space."

Photos: Momentwala Outfit: Khut and Anggarag Kutir Jewelry: Kadambari Space: Divine Eco Resort Funded partially by Self-Healing Hub

The Durga-themed project was done in collaboration with Nawshaba's group, Together We Can, and the photography agency, Mr Momentwala. "Our philosophies align well. We are vocal about issues, such as women's rights, advocating for peace against war, or any other issues that need to be highlighted. We address them thematically, and they help transform the protest into powerful images."

Their recent collaboration, "Durgar Shomudro", conveys the message that Durga is not just a goddess worshiped in temples; she symbolises the core of every woman's spirit. Omnipresent and boundless like the ocean, she embodies both serenity and victory. "At the same time, we have highlighted themes, such as communal harmony, marine pollution, and justice, among others."

In one of the images, Nawshaba is seen seated on the ground, wrapped tightly in yellow "caution" tape. A golden trident stands behind her head, casting a long shadow. Her face and clothes are smeared with red, resembling blood, adding intensity to the scene. As she sits within a circle of the tape, surrounded by tattered red hibiscus flowers, the image depicts a surreal atmosphere, suggesting themes of confinement, danger, or transformation.

Photos: Momentwala Outfit: Khut and Anggarag Kutir Jewelry: Kadambari Space: Divine Eco Resort Funded partially by Self-Healing Hub

"Each photo will make people think, and that is our goal—to make people think, and we believe it will create an impact," said Nawshaba.

In another photo, Nawshaba, dressed as Durga, is wrapped in plastics and garbage found in the sea, embodying marine pollution and the resulting environmental hazards. "We aim to raise awareness and urge people to reconnect with nature, and save Mother Earth from ourselves."

Nawshaba shared that the idea of combining environmental awareness with Durga came to her when she was writing the script for "Tribeni". "The idea was inspired from 'Rokto Korobi,' sharing a similar anatomy, and that is when we sketched the plan for this project."

In another image, Nawshaba is seen riding a horse, embodying Durga. She is blindfolded, holding scales in one hand and a trident in the other, signifying justice, balance, and power. A crescent moon adorns her head, suggesting divinity. Dressed in a turquoise sharee with golden accents and adorned with jewelry, she exudes a regal presence. The calm black-and-white horse, with decorative bridle gear, complements the scene. A cloud-filled sky in the background adds to the dramatic atmosphere, blending themes of justice, serenity, and authority.

The actress shared that behind creating a picture-perfect shoot, they had to go through many struggles, such as fund and attire sponsors, among others. "Nazmul and I were baffled initially, about how we would do this, but finally we did it. I am grateful to some beautiful souls without whose support the entire project would not been possible to complete."

Photos: Momentwala Outfit: Khut and Anggarag Kutir Jewelry: Kadambari Space: Divine Eco Resort Funded partially by Self-Healing Hub

The project was directed and photographed by Md Nazmul Hossain. Nawshaba was styled as goddess Durga by makeup artiste Emon Hossen. The music for the video was composed by Ezaz Farah, with cinematography and editing managed by Emranuzzaman Shohag. Amit Sinha is credited as the executive producer, and Nawshaba and Nazmul Hossain collaboratively developed the concept.