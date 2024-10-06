The need to ensure security during Durga Puja celebration

Strengthening the legal framework to protect minority rights would not only ensure security during festivals like Durga Puja but also contribute to long-term peace and stability in the nation. FILE PHOTO: RAJIB RAIHAN

Durga Puja, the grandest religious festival for Hindus in Bangladesh, celebrates the triumph of good over evil and promotes cultural unity. However, when the security surrounding this festival often becomes a major concern. Bangladesh, due to its Muslim-majority population, has a history of communal tensions, particularly during religious festivals like Durga Puja.

In recent years, there has been a rise in communal violence during Durga Puja, with reports of attacks on pandals, desecration of idols, and the proliferation of hate speech against the Hindu minority through social media. The lack of adequate security measures during the festival exacerbates feelings of vulnerability within the community, rendering the government's role critical in ensuring protection and fostering religious harmony.

However, the interim government's Religious Affairs Adviser, AFM Khalid Hossain, did warn of tough action against those disrupting communal harmony or targeting sites of worship during the Hindu festival. He encouraged the Hindu community to celebrate their festivals with enthusiasm and spiritual intensity, ensuring the protection of their temples from attacks. Even Dhaka's police chief talked about taking measures to ensure the security at puja mandaps, according to a report by the state-run BSS news agency. He stated that police, both in uniform and in plain clothes, will be on alert to provide exceptional security measures throughout the Durga Puja festival. "Additionally, the SWAT team, crisis response unit, quick response team, crime scene van, and bomb disposal unit will be on standby to ensure the security measures are foolproof," he said. Dhaka's Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Mainul Hassan also stated that they have chalked out the security plan in three phases—pre-puja, during puja, and the immersion of the goddess Durga—to ensure foolproof security to celebrate the puja peacefully. He also urged the leaders of the Puja Udjapn Parishad to guarantee the continuous operation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras throughout the festival and to designate their own volunteers at the puja mandaps to assist the police in ensuring a peaceful celebration.

Although it is imperative to implement immediate security measures, it is equally critical to address the underlying causes of communal tension. Bangladesh has a long history of interfaith relations, but recent years have seen a rise in sectarian violence and religious intolerance. Dr Yunus's government would likely prioritise promoting interfaith dialogue and community-building initiatives to reduce mistrust between religious groups.

Public awareness campaigns that highlight the shared cultural heritage of Hindus and Muslims in Bangladesh could be launched during the festival season. These campaigns could be aimed at fostering mutual respect and understanding, particularly among younger generations. Schools, universities, and community centres may organise interfaith discussions, cultural programmes, and collaborative events that highlight the significance of religious tolerance. Furthermore, public discussions regarding religious tolerance, historical connections between Hindus and Muslims in the region, and shared cultural traditions can foster empathy and understanding. Political parties, local leaders from both communities can participate, promoting messages of peace. Otherwise, there will be bloodshed, and a large number of people will be affected by the communal violence.

Dr Yunus's interim government should implement legal reforms in addition to these community-building initiatives to ensure swift justice for hate crimes and acts of violence against religious minorities. Strengthening the legal framework to protect minority rights would not only ensure security during festivals like Durga Puja but also contribute to long-term peace and stability in the nation.

Maruf Hasan Rumi is lecturer of the Department of Public Administration at the University of Dhaka.

Views expressed in this article are the authors' own.

