Duronto TV’s Puja special arrangements

Duronto television, the popular channel for kids, is set to air a variety of programmes on the occasion of Durga Puja.

The drama "Hoi Hoi Holla", directed by Partha Pratim Haldar, will showcase Dr Safdar Chowdhury, who organises festivities around Durga Puja, along with the children living in different flats of his building. As part of the celebration, Safdar Chowdhury and the children plan to stage a TV drama. While preparing for the drama, a series of funny and interesting events unfold.

A snippet from the show 'Banai Mojar Khabar Maa Baba ar Ami'.

The project features child artistes Kazi Afra Evelina, Ishrak Turya, Samadrita Prohor, Ayaz Mahmud, Raida Ri Juni, Kawsar Bin Mamun, and others. Additional roles are played by Abul Hayat, Shahanaz Khushi, and more. The drama will air on October 12 (Nabami) and October 13 (Dashami) at 2:30pm and 8:30pm.



Still from the show "Hoi Hoi Holla"

The channel's regular show "Banai Mojar Khabar Maa-Baba Ar Ami" is designed with the flavourful recipes of Puja, featuring festive dishes. In this programme, a child brings along their mother or father, and together they cook special Puja foods while sharing delightful moments and chatting about the festival. Some of the dishes include Labra, Payesh, Fish Paturi, Khichuri, and more.

The guests include Grihi Saha and her mother on Ashtami, Srinidhi Sarkar Radhika and her father on Nabami, and Purna Anandita and her mother on Dashami.

Hosted by chef Afifa Akhter Lita, the show is directed by Amina Naushin Raisa. It will air on Duronto TV on October 11 (Ashtami), October 12 (Nabami), and October 13 (Dashami) at 1:30pm and 9:00pm.

Another show, "Sharodiya Adda", will contain conversations by children where they share fun stories and mythological tales of Durga Puja from both the past and present with their grandmother. The child actors in the show are Purna Anandita, Ukti Adhikari, and Swarg, while Sharmila Banerjee plays the role of their grandmother. The programme will be aired on October 12 (Nabami) at 6:30pm.

Musical programme "Ronger Khelay Shurer Bhelay Pujar Melay."

As part of Duronto TV's special Durga Puja celebrations, the popular programme "Ronger Khelay Shurer Bhelay" will have a special episode titled "Ronger Khelay Shurer Bhelay Pujar Melay." In this episode, Debolina Sur, Champa Banik, and Abida Sultana will sing Puja songs with the children, celebrating the festival with music, drums, and incense.

This special episode, directed by Partha Pratim Haldar and Jamal Hossain Abir, will stream on October 11 (Ashtami) at 6:30pm.

A special dance program titled "Mangalaloke", will be broadcast on October 13 (Dashami) at 2:00pm. It will feature performers from the dance organisation Kalpataru, including Rudmila Prionty Chowdhury, Nohli Islas Shreya, Sumaiya Akter Shova, Amira Mahmud, Anudiya Anuv, Abeya Akand, Madhurima Roy, and many others.

Another programme "Shubho Bijoya" will be aired on Bijoya Dashami. The show is designed around casual conversations and stories related to the Puja. Hosted by Bhaswar Banerjee, it also features child artistes Barnamala, Kotha, and Samriddho. Directed by Partha Pratim Haldar, "Shubho Bijoya" will be aired on October 13 (Dashami) at 10:00am.