Duronto TV marks 7 years of nurturing young minds

Duronto TV, the nation's premier children's television network, is entering its eighth year since its inception.

Launched on October 5, 2017, the channel has consistently aimed to offer engaging content tailored for young audiences. With a commitment to fresh programming, Duronto TV maintains producing an in-house show every quarter.

Throughout its seven-year journey, the channel has successfully developed a diverse lineup of 28 original productions, solidifying its presence in the industry.

Duronto TV designs its programming to engage children's attention while instilling a sense of patriotism, the principles of the Liberation War, and a deep appreciation for their cultural roots.

The channel's diverse content covers a wide range of topics, including visual arts, music, dance, acting, rhymes, physical fitness, scientific experiments, storytelling, recitations, self-regulation, etiquette, and moral education.

From dramas to fiction series aimed at young audiences, Duronto TV remains committed to delivering homegrown productions, steering away from imported cartoons and animations, and promoting a unique blend of entertainment and education.

Duronto TV emphasises the psychological growth of children through science, logic, and the pursuit of happiness, with the primary goal of building a brighter future for them.