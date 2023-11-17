Screening of ‘Ajob Chele’ begins at Star Cineplex

TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Nov 17, 2023 04:00 PM
Last update on: Fri Nov 17, 2023 04:00 PM

TV & Film

Photos: Collected

The screening of "Ajob Chele", based on the premise of the Liberation War 1971 and adapted from a short story written by prominent author Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, has commenced at Star Cineplex.

The government-funded film will revolve around a 16-year-old youth, portrayed by Ridwan Siddique, who walks throughout the country amidst 1971's Liberation War and about the experiences he gathers on his journey toward freedom.

Prominent artistes like Tauquir Ahmed, Saju Khadem, Tahmina Athai amongst other will also be featured in the film.

The director of the film, Manik Manobik said, "The movie is centered around the Liberation War, yet audiences wouldn't see any brutality, bloodshed or things that we expect from a war movie. I think this is the most intriguing factor of the movie and it will attract the viewers more than anything else."

When asked about the story of the movie, the director said, "It is a humane story and since it is based on Zafar Iqbal's story, it remains the same in the movie." 

Apart from directing, Manik Manobik has also written the screenplay of the film. The music has been composed by Sani Zobair. 

Prof Dr Muhammad Zafar IqbalAjob CheleTauquir AhmedSaju KhademLiberation Warzafar iqbal books
