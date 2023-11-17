TV & Film
Shah Alam Shazu
Fri Nov 17, 2023 02:50 PM
Last update on: Fri Nov 17, 2023 03:08 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Jaya Ahsan sets record with five films at IFFI

Shah Alam Shazu
Fri Nov 17, 2023 02:50 PM Last update on: Fri Nov 17, 2023 03:08 PM
Jaya Ahsan sets record with five films at IFFI
Photo: Collected

In a triumphant continuation of her illustrious career, Jaya Ahsan, the acclaimed Bangladeshi actress, has achieved another milestone. Just three days after securing her fifth National Film Award, she received the exciting news that five of her films will be showcased at the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Jaya Ahsan is poised to make history by having five of her films screened at an international film festival, marking a remarkable feat in her career. The prestigious festival is scheduled to take place in Goa, India, next month.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Expressing her elation, the actress remarked, "I feel extremely happy as an actor. The work of an artiste is to act. When it goes beyond the boundaries of the country and enters the international arena, it feels even better."

One of the highlights of this achievement is Jaya Ahsan's debut in Hindi cinema with the eagerly anticipated film, "Kadak Singh". Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the movie is set for its world premiere at the 54th edition of the IFFI, also known as the Goa International Film Festival, where Ahsan shares the screen with the talented Pankaj Tripathi. Reacting to this milestone, she exclaimed, "This feeling is truly unique. This feeling is just pure joy."

In addition to her foray into Hindi cinema, Jaya Ahsan has ventured into Iranian cinema with the film "Fereshta", directed by Iranian filmmaker Morteza Atashzamzam. While the film is yet to be released, it marks a significant first for the actress.

Competing in the feature film category of the  IFFI, Jaya shared insights into her role in "Fereshta", stating, "In the film 'Fereshta', I have played the role of a courageous and brave woman. Acting in an Iranian film for the first time is a new experience."

The Goa International Film Festival is set to kick off on November 20 and will conclude on November 28. Jaya Ahsan, undoubtedly a focal point of the festival, will be in attendance.

Jaya Ahsan's other films that are scheduled to be screened at the film festival are– "Ardhangini", directed by Kaushik Ganguly; "Putul Nacher Itikatha", directed by Sumon Mukhopadhyay, and "Jhara Palak", directed by Sayantan Mukherjee, which is based on the life of poet Jibanananda Das.

Dedicating this win to circus community: Jaya Ahsan
Read more

Dedicating this win to circus community: Jaya Ahsan

"I am thoroughly enjoying this experience, and I will be present at the film festival," the actress concluded.

 

Related topic:
Jaya AhsanJaya Ahsan and Pankaj TripathiIFFIGoa International Film FestivalInternational Film Festival of IndiaArdhanginiJara PalakIranian film FereshtaKadak Singh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Jaya Ahsan’s ‘Ardhangini’ hitting theatres this June

Jaya Ahsan’s ‘Ardhangini’ hitting theatres this June

Jaya Ahsan's Hindi film to premiere on this OTT channel

6d ago
Jaya Ahsan's 'Ardhangini' earns 2 crores in 10 days

Jaya Ahsan's 'Ardhangini' earns 2 crores in 10 days

Jaya Ahsan on Dawshom Awbotaar’s record-breaking stint

Jaya Ahsan on 'Dawshom Awbotaar’s' record-breaking stint

3w ago
Jaya Ahsan’s film rakes in Rs 2 Crores in 3 days

Jaya Ahsan’s film rakes in Rs 2 Crores in 3 days

3w ago
pm sheikh hasina
|বাংলাদেশ

যুদ্ধরত দেশগুলোর নেতাদের মধ্যে পারস্পরিক শ্রদ্ধাবোধ তৈরি করা জরুরি: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘এখন সময় আমাদের সবার একবিশ্ব হিসেবে ঐক্যবদ্ধ হওয়ার’

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

৬ নম্বর বিপদ সংকেত সত্ত্বেও কক্সবাজার সৈকতে পর্যটকদের ভিড়

৮ মিনিট আগে