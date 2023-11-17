Jaya Ahsan sets record with five films at IFFI

In a triumphant continuation of her illustrious career, Jaya Ahsan, the acclaimed Bangladeshi actress, has achieved another milestone. Just three days after securing her fifth National Film Award, she received the exciting news that five of her films will be showcased at the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Jaya Ahsan is poised to make history by having five of her films screened at an international film festival, marking a remarkable feat in her career. The prestigious festival is scheduled to take place in Goa, India, next month.

Expressing her elation, the actress remarked, "I feel extremely happy as an actor. The work of an artiste is to act. When it goes beyond the boundaries of the country and enters the international arena, it feels even better."

One of the highlights of this achievement is Jaya Ahsan's debut in Hindi cinema with the eagerly anticipated film, "Kadak Singh". Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the movie is set for its world premiere at the 54th edition of the IFFI, also known as the Goa International Film Festival, where Ahsan shares the screen with the talented Pankaj Tripathi. Reacting to this milestone, she exclaimed, "This feeling is truly unique. This feeling is just pure joy."

In addition to her foray into Hindi cinema, Jaya Ahsan has ventured into Iranian cinema with the film "Fereshta", directed by Iranian filmmaker Morteza Atashzamzam. While the film is yet to be released, it marks a significant first for the actress.

Competing in the feature film category of the IFFI, Jaya shared insights into her role in "Fereshta", stating, "In the film 'Fereshta', I have played the role of a courageous and brave woman. Acting in an Iranian film for the first time is a new experience."

The Goa International Film Festival is set to kick off on November 20 and will conclude on November 28. Jaya Ahsan, undoubtedly a focal point of the festival, will be in attendance.

Jaya Ahsan's other films that are scheduled to be screened at the film festival are– "Ardhangini", directed by Kaushik Ganguly; "Putul Nacher Itikatha", directed by Sumon Mukhopadhyay, and "Jhara Palak", directed by Sayantan Mukherjee, which is based on the life of poet Jibanananda Das.

"I am thoroughly enjoying this experience, and I will be present at the film festival," the actress concluded.