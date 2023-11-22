TV & Film
Never imagined I’d be working in Hindi films: Jaya Ahsan
Photo: Collected

Jaya Ahsan, who has recently won a National Film Award, has graced the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, unveiling the much-anticipated world premiere of her debut Hindi film, "Kadak Singh".

Speaking with The Daily Star, Jaya Ahsan expressed her delight, stating, "Today is a special day. A day of great joy. This day will be memorable in my acting career." The red carpet event, where the cast of "Kadak Singh" will walk, marks a significant milestone for the actress.

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, "Kadak Singh" is set to captivate audiences with its world premiere at 5 pm, attended by cinema enthusiasts, directors, co-actors, and jury members from diverse countries.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Star, Jaya Ahsan shared her excitement about the film, stating, "I feel good. It feels very good. A new journey. Something new in my career. Everything is going well."

As part of her busy schedule at the International Film Festival, Jaya Ahsan is engaging with people from India and various countries, embracing different languages and connecting with fellow cinema lovers. She describes it as a busy yet enjoyable time.

Photos: Courtesy

When asked about the reception of "Kadak Singh" in India, Jaya Ahsan remarked, "The trailer of 'Kadak Singh' has been well-received in India. Everyone is praising it. Today is the world premiere; let's see how it goes."

Reflecting on the challenges of working in a Hindi-language film directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Jaya Ahsan said, "I knew the director. He is very talented. But I had never worked with him before. Also, it's a Hindi language film. My language is Bengali. Anyway, I took it as a challenge. The artiste takes on challenges. Artistse always like to take on challenges. I have taken it, too."

Praising her co-actor Pankaj Tripathi, Jaya Ahsan said, "Pankaj Tripathi is an extremely good person. A fantastic human being." She also expressed joy in spending quality time with him and his wife, amongst others at the International Film Festival, engaging in activities such as eating, chatting, and watching movies.

Adding to the excitement, Jaya Ahsan's first Iranian film, "Fereshta", will also be screened at the International Film Festival. She emphasised the significance of the experience, saying, "I have acted in Iranian cinema for the first time. It's a significant experience for me."

Responding to a question about her plans at the festival, the actress mentioned, "I will definitely watch the four films I have acted in, and I will also watch others' films. I don't know how many I can watch. I have the desire to watch many films."

