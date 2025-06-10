‘Pink’ director Aniruddha Roy praises ‘Utshob’

Multi-starrer film "Utshob" is gradually winning over audiences with its sweet and heartwarming narrative. In a season dominated by action and thrillers, this family entertainer offers a refreshing change, bringing together some of the industry's biggest stars.

Directed by Tanim Noor, "Utshob" features a rare ensemble cast including Zahid Hasan, Jaya Ahsan, Aupee Karim, Chanchal Chowdhury, Afsana Mimi, Tariq Anam Khan, Azad Abul Kalam, Intekhab Dinar, Sunerah Binte Kamal, Soumya Jyoti, and Sadia Ayman, among others.

The film recently caught the attention of acclaimed Indian filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, known for "Anuranan", "Antaheen", and "Pink". He praised the trailer in a comment on Jaya Ahsan's social media post, saying, "Waiting with bated breath to watch this film. The trailer and the concept look absolutely amazing."

The "Utshob" team proudly shared his remarks on their official Facebook page. In response, Jaya Ahsan replied, "Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, thank you so much for your inspiring words."

Chowdhury previously worked with Jaya Ahsan in the Zee5 thriller "Kadak Singh" and will reunite with her in his upcoming project "Dear Maa".

As "Utshob" continues its theatrical run, the film is being praised for both its emotional depth and stellar performances, standing out in the crowded Eid release lineup.