Pankaj Tripathi on how ‘Kadak Singh’ and ‘Animal’ show the same emotion differently

Pankaj Tripathi's latest film, "Kadak Singh", explores the tumultuous dynamic between a father and his daughter, portrayed by Pankaj and Sanjana Sanghi respectively. Interestingly, just a week prior to its release, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal", featuring Ranbir Kapoor, debuted, centering around the complexities of a strained father-son relationship.

Addressing the distinctive diversity in Indian cinema today, Pankaj said, "This diversity was non-existent before. With the advent of OTT platforms, the canvas of cinema has expanded significantly. Achieving this was unimaginable in the past. "Kadak Singh" delves into a similar relationship (as 'Animal'), but the approach is so different – almost like the North-South Poles. There is an audience for both interpretations."

The National Award-winning actor observed that the cinematic landscape has undergone a transformation owing to the rise of OTT platforms and a demand for diverse content. He stated, "Now is the era when we can create a film like 'Kadak Singh'. A decade ago, such a venture was inconceivable. 'OMG 2' wouldn't have been feasible ten years ago. Broaching topics like sex and sex education in films was unheard of; people would question 'What is this?' But today, we are addressing these themes. The times have indeed changed."

Yet another notable change is the emergence of stardom for 'character artistes' in contemporary times. Pankaj belongs to the new wave of actors who receive acclaim for their craftsmanship and manage to attain mainstream fame, even without conforming to the traditional hero archetype.

He reflected, "I never imagined there would be memes featuring me. Granted, the concept of memes didn't exist back then, but I never anticipated people mimicking me during my lifetime. Now, 5-6 individuals are doing it, and I've met a few of them. I tell them it's great because I came to Mumbai to earn money, and now, you are earning money by imitating me."

"Kadak Singh" is a thriller directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, featuring an ensemble cast including Jaya Ahsan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Paresh Pahuja. It seamlessly blends a whodunit narrative with classic family drama. The film is available for streaming on ZEE5.