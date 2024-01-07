Some people had issues with 'Animal' but box office proves otherwise: Ranbir Kapoor

While Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal" made a significant impact at the box office, the film has been embroiled in controversy over its problematic depiction of violence and misogyny against women. At a success party organised by the makers of "Animal" yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor addressed all the criticism surrounding his film.

Helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was released on December 1, accumulating impressive global earnings of over Rs 900 crore.

During the success party of "Animal" on Saturday night, Ranbir Kapoor conveyed his gratitude to the director for including him in his visionary project.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each one of you for joining us today to commemorate 'Animal.' While it's a film that faced criticism from a certain section of people, I believe the overwhelming love, success, and remarkable numbers it has achieved demonstrate that nothing surpasses the affection for a movie. Indeed, nothing exceeds the significance of movies," said the actor at the event.

The success celebration saw the presence of Reddy Vanga along with "Animal" actors Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Siddhant Karnick.

Expressing gratitude, the director acknowledged the collective efforts of the cast and crew of "Animal", highlighting their valuable contributions to the success of the film, which revolves around a complex father-son relationship.

"Every character in the film was unique and impactful, and it was a result of everyone's dedicated efforts. I extend my gratitude to the producer, lyricist, musicians, and everyone involved," expressed Reddy Vanga, who had previously stirred controversy with his films "Arjun Reddy" and "Kabir Singh".

Deol, whose portrayal of the menacing mute gangster Abrar Haque stood out as one of the highlights in "Animal", acknowledged Reddy Vanga's contribution to the film's success.

"It's truly incredible. None of this would have been possible without Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He had the vision and conviction to bring this film to life," expressed the actor.

Dimri, portraying the role of Rannvijay's mistress Zoya in the film, echoed Deol's sentiments. "I sincerely thank Sandeep sir from the bottom of my heart for providing me with this opportunity and believing in me," she expressed.

Anil Kapoor referred to leading lady Mandanna as the film's "lucky mascot."

"Film is a director's medium. It was Sandeep's vision. Rashmika is the lucky mascot. 'Pushpa' and now 'Animal', always lucky. I told you, Bobby, that this will change your life," he added.

Ranbir's wife, actress Alia Bhatt, his mother and actor Neetu Singh, father-in-law filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, actors Vivek Oberoi, Radhika Madan, and filmmakers Anees Bazmee, and Farah Khan also graced the event.