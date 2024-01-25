'Fighter' release in Bangladesh halted as distributor refuses conditions

Anticipation for the simultaneous worldwide release of the much-awaited Bollywood film "Fighter", featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, turned into disappointment as the movie faces hurdles in its release in Bangladesh.

Action Cut Entertainment, the film's distributor, has refused to comply with certain conditions, leading to the indefinite postponement of the movie's release in the country.

Earlier, comprehensive preparations had been made for the release of "Fighter" in Bangladesh. The Ministry of Information had granted approval for the film's release in the country. However, complications arose when the Bangladesh Film Censor Board objected to the screening of "Fighter" during February, the month of Language Movement, informed Anonno Mamun, the founder of Action Cut Entertainment, to The Daily Star.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Mamun stated, "We are only discussing a six-day screening of the film. Indian producers wouldn't agree to release their films in Bangladesh just for a week. We do not want to run the film in Bangladesh for just six days. Hence, we have decided not to release the film."

Action Cut Entertainment, known for releasing Bollywood hits like "Pathaan", "Jawaan", "Animal", and "Dunki", in Bangladesh, has taken a firm stance on the release conditions, raising questions about the dynamics between film distributors and regulatory bodies.

In the Siddharth Anand directorial movie "Fighter", Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are set to grace the screen as a pair for the first time. Alongside them, the film features talented actors like Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and many others.