‘Animal’ ranks top film worldwide, beats ‘Napoleon’ and ‘Hunger Games’

Sandeep Vanga Reddy's intense Bollywood film "Animal", featuring Ranbir Kapoor, claimed the top global spot, raking in USD 42.1 million, as reported by ComScore.

"Animal" made its debut in 38 global territories, achieving a worldwide gross total that incorporates USD 6.1 million from its North American release across 850 locations, securing the 7th position.

Securing the second spot, Ridley Scott's Apple Original Films-produced and Sony Pictures-distributed action epic "Napoleon" amassed ISD 35.7 million globally, of which USD 28.6 million came from international markets. With a current global total of USD 137 million, "Napoleon" is showcased on over 21,500 screens across 63 markets, with its upcoming release in South Korea scheduled for December 6.

The third spot goes to Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" , which garnered approximately USD 29.4 million worldwide across 88 territories during the weekend. This propelled its international earnings to USD 123 million and elevated the global gross to USD 244 million.

Securing the fourth spot, Beyoncé's concert film "Renaissance" achieved a total of USD 27.4 million, encompassing $6.4 million internationally and an impressive USD 21 million in North America, where it claimed the top position. The film is currently screened in 88 territories.

Wrapping up the top five was Disney's "Wish", generating USD 26.2 million from 34 territories. This includes USD 18.8 million from international markets and USD 7.4 million in North America, contributing to a global gross of USD 81.5 million.