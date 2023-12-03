‘Animal’ is already one of the biggest Bollywood openers

Ranbir Kapoor's film, "Animal", is making waves at the box office. According to film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Animal has surpassed the Rs 200 crore milestone in global box office earnings within just two days. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. Ramesh Bala, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), mentioned that Animal has grossed over Rs 230 crore worldwide in two days.

Providing additional details, Ramesh Bala highlighted Animal's impressive performance in North America, where it is nearing a gross of $5 million. He tweeted, "'Animal' – $4.5 million (approximately Rs 37.4 crore) and counting. Racing towards the next big milestone of $5 million." Alongside this update, he shared the film's poster displaying the North America gross.

Released on December 1, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has made history by achieving the highest opening for a non-holiday Hindi film. The movie earned Rs 116 crore globally on its first day, and as per a Sacnilk.com report, it collected around Rs 66 crore nett in India on Saturday, bringing the two-day India total to Rs 129.8 crore net.

Animal, a revenge drama starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, revolves around a toxic father-son relationship, with Anil Kapoor portraying the emotionally distant father and Ranbir as his angry son. The film's trailer launch in Delhi featured Ranbir alongside Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna, where Ranbir likened "Animal" to an adult-rated version of Karan Johar's "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham".

Initially scheduled for release on August 11, Animal was rescheduled to December 1, avoiding clashes with other major films. The movie now faces competition with Vicky Kaushal's "Sam Bahadur".