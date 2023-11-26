Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ earns Rs 3.4 cr before release

The much anticipated Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer film "Animal" has reportedly earned a wholesome Rs 3.4 crore even before its release through advance ticket sales, merely hours after the advance booking for the film started.

More than 52,500 advance tickets worth Rs 3.4 crore have been sold across three languages – Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu within the first day of opening the advance booking, confirmed Indian Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday morning.

While advance booking in the Hindi film industry dominates with Rs 3.6 crore, it's followed by Rs 33 lakh in Telugu and Rs 13,510 in Tamil, according to Indian media reports.

Indian industry insiders said that Ranbir's huge market in Hindi, especially after his recent box office hits of Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" last year and Luv Ranjan's "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar" this year, the star is sure to replicate the same figures or even beat them with Animal.

The director of the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and leading lady Rashmika Mandanna's popularity in the Telugu-speaking audience has led them to collect a whopping advanced box office collection. According to media reports, the Telugu version's advance booking is ahead of the Tamil version.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday morning to reveal the number of tickets the film has sold so far. The 52,500 tickets include 43,000 sold across PVR INOX screens and 9,500 across the Cinepolis ones.

"Animal' s" production house T-Series opened the advance booking for the film ahead of its December 1 release on Saturday. The pan-Indian film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of "Kabir Singh" and "Arjun Reddy" fame, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, amongst others.

T-Series, Cine1 Studios, and Bhadrakali Pictures are behind the production of the film, which will have a theatrical release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The first trailer of the movie was recently unveiled by the producers, revealing an intense family drama centred around the complicated relationship between Arjun Singh, portrayed by Ranbir, and his father, Balbir Singh, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. Rashmika plays Ranbir's romantic interest, while Bobby takes on the role of the main antagonist.