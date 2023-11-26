I don’t deserve to be called a superstar: Salman Khan

Salman Khan has made an indelible mark in his illustrious career with record-breaking hits. Despite his success, the actor stays grounded, rejecting the 'superstar' label that netizens often tout about him.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor was questioned about whether he misses something after becoming a superstar, Khan expressed that he doesn't consider himself as a superstar.

In the candid conversation, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor expressed his discomfort with terms like 'Superstar' or 'Megastar.' "I don't like that. I'm just doing my work, people are liking it, and that's it. I haven't done anything on my own to deserve the superstar tag," stated Khan.

He continued, stating that the term 'superstar' is taken too seriously. "My name is Salman, some call me Sallu, some call me Bhai, and that's fine for me. So, the superstar tag, I find it stupid and silly. I would appreciate it if people, including you (media) guys, don't use the term 'superstar' for me because I myself don't believe in it. I understand that you guys believe it due to the film's success and numbers, but I don't think it's right to label me as a superstar. It puts a lot of pressure, and I don't feel I deserve it; it's just that I'm giving my best, and it's working so far."

The "Dabangg 3" star revealed that no producer has incurred losses in the films he has been part of. Even if there were losses in the past, the advent of satellite and digital platforms has ensured recovery and additional profits beyond the initial returns.

"There has been no failure in my film career, and I'm genuinely pleased for them because they can't point fingers and say, 'We lost money because of you,'" said the actor.

Salman Khan also added that, "The only thing I desire is that no one should incur losses because of me. When you go to the theater and return, it should add more value to your life than the 400-500 rupees you spent to watch my movie."