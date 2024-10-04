TV & Film
Fri Oct 4, 2024
Last update on: Fri Oct 4, 2024 05:33 PM

Salman’s ‘Devil’ makes comeback in ‘Kick 2’

Fri Oct 4, 2024 05:23 PM Last update on: Fri Oct 4, 2024 05:33 PM
Photos: Collected

Salman Khan, who has been occupied with "Sikandar", is now setting his sights on "Kick 2". Fans are buzzing with excitement as producer Sajid Nadiadwala has finally dropped a sneak peek.

With a career spanning over 36 years, Salman Khan has delivered numerous blockbusters. A prime example is "Kick (2014)", a blend of action and comedy. The film not only became one of the highest-grossing hits of that year but also showcased a unique side of Salman, embodying a character that was both eccentric and principled. His dynamic with Jacqueline Fernandez and the lively exchanges with Randeep Hooda added an extra layer of charm. Naturally, when Sajid Nadiadwala officially confirmed the sequel today, it sent the internet into a frenzy.

Salman Khan's portrayal of Devi Lal Singh, also known as 'Devil', made a strong impact on audiences, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his return to the character. Today, producer Sajid Nadiadwala shared a candid shot of Salman flaunting his muscles with his back turned to the camera.

In the caption announcing "Kick 2", Sajid wrote, "It was a great 'Kick 2' photo shoot, Sikandar…!!!"

 

