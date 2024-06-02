The plot to kill Salman Khan: A chilling assassination blueprint uncovered

AK-47 and M-16 rifles from Pakistan, minor sharpshooters, and an escape plan to Sri Lanka – these are the chilling details police have uncovered in a plot to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly orchestrated the plan to strike Salman Khan's car in Maharashtra's Panvel, armed with weapons sourced from a Pakistani arms supplier.

The elaborate scheme, allegedly devised by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, involved a sophisticated network of operatives and a cache of high-powered weapons. According to Navi Mumbai police sources, the gang enlisted the help of 60 to 70 individuals, each with specific roles in the execution of this diabolical plan.

Central to the plot was the use of minors as shooters, with intentions to target Khan's vehicle in Panvel or his secluded farmhouse.

Among those arrested in connection with the plot are Dhananjay Tapesingh alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Vapsi Khan alias Waseem Chikna, and Rizwan Khan. Each is believed to have played a crucial role. Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in jail, along with his cousin Anmol Bishnoi and associate Goldie Brar, allegedly facilitated the acquisition of the deadly weapons from the Pakistani dealer known only as Dogar.

Kashyap, a key member of the Bishnoi gang, resided in Navi Mumbai's Kalamboli. He was in contact with an individual identified as Sukha Shooter, who used Bishnoi's photo as his profile picture. Kashyap and his cohorts held clandestine meetings in strategic locations such as the Panvel bus stand and railway station, planning their moves, including reconnaissance of Salman Khan's properties.

The gang's activities spanned multiple states and borders, with Kashyap's trail leading to illegal arms depots in Kashmir, Ganganagar, and even the Pakistan border.

Conversations between Kashyap and Bishnoi revealed frequent discussions about weapon exchanges and coordination via WhatsApp calls.

Additionally, after the planned assassination of Khan, Bishnoi and Goldie Brar intended to pay a substantial sum to the hitmen, with the funds transferred from Canada.

The gang was prepared to use modern weapons such as AK-47s, M16s, and AK-92s for the assassination, similar to those used in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The gang members were shown these weapons through WhatsApp video calls.

Following the execution of the attack, the attackers were instructed to flee to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, where they would be ferried by sea to Sri Lanka. From there, arrangements were in place for their safe passage to another country, facilitated by Anmol Bishnoi, based in Canada.

Further investigations revealed the gang's collaboration with other criminal outfits, notably the organisation formerly led by gangster Anand Pal, now overseen by his daughter Chinu.

Earlier on April 14, two bike-borne men opened fire outside Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra. After the incident, police arrested four suspects: Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal in Gujarat, and Anuj Thapan along with another individual in Punjab on April 26. In total, six arrests have been made, although Anuj Thapan died in police custody.