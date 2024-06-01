Satyajit-Soumitra's memorial house lost to corporates

Satyajit Ray and Soumitra Chatterjee once shared a three-story flat at 3 Lake Temple Road in South Kolkata. This house holds a place of remembrance for two iconic figures in Bengali cinema, has now changed ownership and is in the hands of a corporate body. Anandabazar Online, an Indian media outlet, has published a report on the current condition of this historic residence.

Indian director, screenwriter, documentary filmmaker and author Satyajit Ray began living at 3 Lake Temple Road in 1959, renting the three-story flat from its owner, Barindra Nath Bose. Ray resided there until 1970, after which he moved to a house on Bishop Lefroy Road. The following year,

Soumitra Chatterjee rented the same flat and stayed until 1986. For nearly three decades, this house bore witness to the lives of these two eminent personalities.

The original structure of the house on Lake Temple Road remains intact. However, renovation work is underway inside. The exterior is being re-plastered with cement, and the window and door frames are being resized. The main gate is hanging by a padlock and the "Bose" plaque from yesteryears now reads Metro Arc—First in Silicon in India.

Barindra Nath Bose and his wife passed away five years ago. A year or two ago, their three sons sold the house discreetly.

Satyajit Ray's son, Sandeep Ray, was unaware that the house on Lake Temple Road had been sold. In response to Anandabazar Online, he exclaimed, "What! When was it sold? I have many childhood memories in that house." Sandeep also explained the likely reason Soumitra Chatterjee moved into the same house after his father. He remarked, "Soumitrakaku's previous house was not that spacious. When he learned that we were leaving, he expressed his desire to stay in that flat to my father. That's how it happened."

While living at the Lake Temple Road house, Satyajit Ray entered a new phase in his professional life and created the iconic characters like Feluda and Professor Shankhu. Sandeep Ray mentioned, "The newspaper 'Sandesh' breathed life into that house in 1961. Several works of 'Protidondi' also started there, but were completed after we moved to our current house."

Sandeep also mentioned that he had seen some pictures of the house on Lake Temple Road from an acquaintance about five years ago. He noticed some changes inside the house. However, he brought out that he spent the best years of his childhood there. "Grandma and Dida all stayed in that house. Since we lived on three floors, the roof was our playground. I remember birthday celebrations and other events being held on the roof," he remarked. Sandeep also noted that the piano was introduced to the Ray family during their time in that house. He explained, "It was at this house that my father's musical journey began. This is why the house is like a bee in our bonnet, as it holds a special place for my father in all aspects."

Soumitra Chatterjee's daughter, Poulomi Bose, was also unaware of the change in ownership of the house on Lake Temple Road. She said, "We never saw this house as just a rental space. My father achieved so much great work while living there! I suddenly recalled the days of playing in the front garden after school. I am still in contact with friends from that neighborhood." When asked if she had any regrets about the loss of her childhood memories, Poulomi replied, "No regrets, I don't want to hold anyone responsible. After all, it's a private property and sometimes it's beyond our hands."