‘Knives Out 3’: Jeremy Renner, Andrew Scott and who else to join Daniel Craig?

Netflix and director Rian Johnson have announced the highly anticipated third instalment of the "Knives Out" franchise, titled "Wake Up Dead Man", set to premiere on the streaming platform next year.

Following the success of the first two star-studded films led by Daniel Craig as the eccentric detective Benoit Blanc, audiences eagerly anticipate the next chapter in the series.

In this latest instalment, Jeremy Renner, fresh from his role in "Mayor of Kingstown" joins the cast alongside a stellar lineup including Kerry Washington, Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Glenn Close, and Andrew Scott. While their specific roles remain unknown, their collective talent promises a captivating ensemble performance.

With Craig reprising his role as Benoit Blanc and Johnson returning as director and screenwriter, fans can expect another thrilling mystery.

The original "Knives Out", released in 2019, introduced audiences to Blanc as he unravelled the enigma surrounding the death of mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey.

The sequel, "Glass Onion", premiered on Netflix in 2022, thrusting Blanc into the midst of another perplexing murder on the private island of eccentric billionaire Miles Bron.

Known for its star-studded ensemble cast, the "Knives Out" series has featured prominent actors such as Chris Evans, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Ana de Armas, and Jamie Lee Curtis. The upcoming "Wake Up Dead Man" promises to continue this tradition with a host of exciting new additions.