Salman Khan receives Rs 5cr extortion threat amid rising gang violence

India
Star Digital Report
Fri Oct 18, 2024 02:14 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 18, 2024 02:24 PM

India

Photos: Collected

The Mumbai traffic police confirmed on Friday that they received a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The Worli Police have initiated a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (formerly Indian Penal Code) for threat and extortion following this alarming incident.

The threat was communicated to the city's traffic control room via its WhatsApp helpline on Thursday afternoon. Officials reported that the sender issued a direct threat to the actor and insisted on the substantial monetary demand. An investigation is currently underway to trace the source of the message.

This latest threat adds to Khan's already fraught situation, as he previously received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who notoriously opened fire outside his Bandra residence in April this year.

In a related development, the Navi Mumbai Police revealed on Thursday that they had thwarted a plot by the Bishnoi gang to assassinate Khan, with one of its shooters, identified as Sukhbir Singh from Haryana's Panipat, now in custody.

This alarming situation follows the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar and later succumbed to his injuries at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on October 12. 

In response, the Mumbai Police have issued lookout circulars for suspects Shiv Kumar Gautam and Zeeshan Akhtar, who are implicated in Siddique's assassination. This is in addition to the earlier circular issued for Shubham Lonkar; all three suspects are believed to be attempting to flee to Nepal, with alerts sent to all borders and airports.

Zeeshan Siddique, the son of the slain politician, has called for justice, urging that his father's death not be politicised.

So far, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested four individuals linked to this case, while three suspects remain at large.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has vowed to ensure accountability for these violent crimes, stating, "No one will be spared. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty."

