Bishnoi community head demands personal apology from Salman Khan

In a recent development surrounding the longstanding Blackbuck poaching case involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the Bishnoi community has made a significant statement, indicating that they would consider forgiving the actor if he were to offer a personal apology.

The 1998 Blackbuck case

Salman Khan's residence recently became the centre of attention due to concerns about the actor's safety. This concern stems from his involvement in the Blackbuck poaching case dating back to 1998. The case resurfaced after the actor's former girlfriend, Somy Ali, publicly appealed to the Bishnoi community for forgiveness on his behalf.

Addressing the issue, Devendra Budiya, president of All India Bishnoi Society, released an official statement in response to Somy Ali's plea. He clarified that while they appreciate Ali's gesture, they would only consider forgiveness if Salman Khan himself were to apologise personally.

Budiya emphasised, "If Salman himself apologises, the Bishnoi society will consider the apology. The mistake was not made by Somy Ali, but it was committed by Salman."

The president further outlined the community's expectations, stating, "Therefore, he should propose to the Bishnoi society that he wants to apologise. He should come to the temple and seek forgiveness. He should further take an oath that he will never make such a mistake in the future and will always work to protect wildlife and conserve the environment. If he does this, a decision of the society to forgive him will be considered."