Actor Atul Parchure passes away

Photo: Collected

Indian veteran actor Atul Parchure, widely recognised for his remarkable work in both Marathi and Hindi cinema, has passed away at the age of 57, as reported by The Indian Express. 

Parchure had been battling cancer for several years. Revered for his exceptional comedic timing, he graced Bollywood films alongside prominent stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Sushmita Sen, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Akshaye Khanna, among others.

Following the announcement of Atul Parchure's passing, India Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took to social media to express his sorrow. "A tragic and untimely farewell to a brilliant performer; someone who could make the audience burst into laughter while also moving them to tears. The sudden demise of the profoundly talented Atul Parchure is heartbreaking. From his early days in 'Balrangbhumi', he left a lasting ark across theatre, films, and television. Marathi cinema has lost an extraordinary talent with his departure," Shinde shared. 

Atul Parchure's impressive body of work spans numerous notable films, including "Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani" (2000), "Meri Pyaari Bahania Banegi Dulhania" (2001), "Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta" (2001), "Navra Maza Navsacha" (2004), "Kalyug" (2005), "Salaam-E-Ishq" (2007), "Partner" (2007), "Billu" (2009), "Khatta Meetha" (2010), "Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap" (2011), and "Narbachi Wadi" (2013), among several other films that highlight his versatile performances.

Atul Parchure was also a familiar face on popular television shows such as "RK Laxman Ki Duniya", "Comedy Nights with Kapil", "Comedy Circus", "Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe", "Honar Soon Mi Hya Gharchi,"  and "Jaago Mohan Pyare", among many others, where he showcased his comedic brilliance.

His final appearance was in the Marathi comedy-drama "Alibaba Aani Chalishitale Chor" (2024), where he portrayed a pivotal role as a doctor, leaving audiences with one last memorable performance.

