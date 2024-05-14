TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue May 14, 2024 11:20 AM
Last update on: Tue May 14, 2024 11:32 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Tabu lands recurring role in 'Dune' prequel series

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue May 14, 2024 11:20 AM Last update on: Tue May 14, 2024 11:32 AM
Tabu lands recurring role in 'Dune' prequel series
Photos: Collected

The upcoming prequel series titled "Dune: Prophecy" for HBO Max has officially secured the talented Indian actress Tabu for a recurring part, as exclusively reported by Variety.

The show initially greenlit in 2019 with the name "Dune: The Sisterhood", draws inspiration from the novel "Sisterhood of Dune" authored by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson. The series has not yet announced a premiere date.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Its logline dictates, "Set within the expansive universe of 'Dune,' created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, 'Dune: Prophecy' follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."

Tabu will have a recurring role as Sister Francesca, who is described as, "Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital."

Tabu is widely regarded as one of the most esteemed actresses in Indian cinema. She has been honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actress twice, for her exceptional performances in "Maachis" and "Chandni Bar". Renowned for her versatility, she has garnered acclaim for her roles in films such as "Cheeni Kum", "Haider", and "Andhadhun", and has been the recipient of seven Filmfare Awards. 

Beyond Bollywood, Tabu has left an indelible mark with her roles in international productions including "Life of Pi", "The Namesake", and the BBC miniseries "A Suitable Boy". She is represented by Neon Kite and United Agents.

"Dune: Prophecy" will also feature: Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin. The series has faced numerous challenges on its journey to the screen, including multiple changes in showrunners and a creative overhaul in 2023.

Anna Foerster has served as an executive producer and directed multiple episodes, including the first. Alison Schapker is the showrunner and executive producer of the series. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and also serves as an executive producer.

Kriti Sanon raises questions on male co-stars earning 10 times more ‘for no reason’
Read more

Kriti Sanon raises questions on male co-stars earning 10 times more ‘for no reason’

Two "Dune" films have been released so far, the latter of which premiered in theatres in March this year. Together, the two films have amassed over $1.1 billion in box office earnings to date. Additionally, a third film is currently in development.

Related topic:
TabuDune: Prophecy
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mira Nair: The piercing gaze of a female director

Mira Nair: The piercing gaze of a female director

1y ago
‘Drishyam 2’: A sequel worth the wait

‘Drishyam 2’: A sequel worth the wait

1y ago
actress Tabu

Tabu to play a cop

9y ago
Badhan breaks barriers

Badhan breaks barriers

7m ago

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon to star in comedy film

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সংসদ সদস্যদের শুল্কমুক্ত গাড়ি আমদানির সুবিধা বাতিল হতে পারে

১৯৮৭ সালে এইচএম এরশাদের শাসনামলে সংসদ সদস্যদের খুশি করতে এবং সরকারের প্রতি অনুগত রাখতে প্রথম শুল্কমুক্ত গাড়ি আমদানির সুবিধা দেওয়া হয়েছিল। তত্ত্বাবধায়ক সরকারের আমলে ২০০৭ সালে বিধানটি বাতিল করা...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ভ্রমণ

এক ভিসায় যাওয়া যাবে উপসাগরীয় ৬ দেশে

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification