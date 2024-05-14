Tabu lands recurring role in 'Dune' prequel series

The upcoming prequel series titled "Dune: Prophecy" for HBO Max has officially secured the talented Indian actress Tabu for a recurring part, as exclusively reported by Variety.

The show initially greenlit in 2019 with the name "Dune: The Sisterhood", draws inspiration from the novel "Sisterhood of Dune" authored by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson. The series has not yet announced a premiere date.

Its logline dictates, "Set within the expansive universe of 'Dune,' created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, 'Dune: Prophecy' follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."

Tabu will have a recurring role as Sister Francesca, who is described as, "Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital."

Tabu is widely regarded as one of the most esteemed actresses in Indian cinema. She has been honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actress twice, for her exceptional performances in "Maachis" and "Chandni Bar". Renowned for her versatility, she has garnered acclaim for her roles in films such as "Cheeni Kum", "Haider", and "Andhadhun", and has been the recipient of seven Filmfare Awards.

Beyond Bollywood, Tabu has left an indelible mark with her roles in international productions including "Life of Pi", "The Namesake", and the BBC miniseries "A Suitable Boy". She is represented by Neon Kite and United Agents.

"Dune: Prophecy" will also feature: Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin. The series has faced numerous challenges on its journey to the screen, including multiple changes in showrunners and a creative overhaul in 2023.

Anna Foerster has served as an executive producer and directed multiple episodes, including the first. Alison Schapker is the showrunner and executive producer of the series. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and also serves as an executive producer.

Two "Dune" films have been released so far, the latter of which premiered in theatres in March this year. Together, the two films have amassed over $1.1 billion in box office earnings to date. Additionally, a third film is currently in development.