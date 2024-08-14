Tabu’s first look in ‘Dune: Prophecy’ unveiled

Tabu, who portrays Sister Francesca in the HBO Original "Dune: Prophecy", had shared that she immediately accepted the role without hesitation when approached. Yesterday, the official look of Tabu's character was unveiled by the Instagram accounts of Jio Cinema and "Dune: Prophecy".

In the image, Tabu is seen wearing a black gown with her hair neatly tied back in a ponytail, exuding a serious expression. The caption accompanying the photo read, "Sister Francesca. The new HBO Original Series #DuneProphecy premieres this November."

Tabu expressed her happiness about being involved in such a project, saying, "It has been an extraordinary experience playing Sister Francesca in 'Dune: Prophecy' right from the moment I was approached, and I said yes without batting an eyelid."

"It's an actor's delight to be trusted by the creators with a character that is so interesting, intriguing, intelligent, and emotionally powerful. Needless to say, it was such an immersive process diving into the depths of her complexity. I'm so excited to bring her story to the Indian and global audience through JioCinema. Stay tuned as you'll see me a little later in the season, but the Dune Universe is so rich in its history and intrigue, I can't wait for audiences around the world to explore it," she added.

According to a report by Variety, Tabu's character is described as "powerful, intelligent, and captivating." last May, the makers of "Dune: Prophecy" released its first teaser. The teaser takes viewers back 10,000 years before the main story begins. Led by the strong Valya Harkonnen (played by Emily Watson), the Bene Gesserit become key players in shaping the future of civilizations with their secretive influence.

Alongside Tabu and Emily Watson, "Dune: Prophecy" will feature Travis Fimmel, Josh Heuston, Olivia Williams, and Mark Strong. The series is inspired by the novel "Sisterhood of Dune" by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson and will be available for streaming on JioCinema Premium.