Fri Mar 22, 2024 05:18 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 22, 2024 05:51 PM

'Crew': Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti starrer film to hit Star Cineplex

Get ready to enjoy some fierce girl power as Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer "Crew" is set to be released in Bangladesh simultaneously with its global debut.

Star Cineplex announced the news on their official Facebook handle with the caption "'90s magic relived in the fun antics by crew. Coming soon this March 29 at Star Cineplex."

Star Cineplex's senior manager of Media and Marketing, Mesbah Uddin Ahmed confirmed the news to The Daily Star. He said that the film is being imported under the SAFTA agreement. "For the first time Cineplex is importing Indian film, and it will be released on March 29. Before that, the film's special premiere will be held on March 28," he informed.

Recently, the film released its much-awaited second track "Choli Ke Peeche", starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena has brought her own energy and excitement into this stunning rendition of the '90s popular song, and audiences are loving the track. This remake of the iconic track by Ila Arun also features the power-packed voice of Diljit Dosanjh.

The film, a heist comedy thriller set in the realm of commercial aviation, showcases the first-ever collaboration between Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.

In "Crew", the trio portrays the role of air hostesses employed by the fictional Kohinoor Airlines. When a colleague collapses mid-flight, the women uncover his involvement in smuggling gold biscuits. Seeking to enhance their modest lifestyles, they embark on the scheme themselves, outwitting the authorities until they are ultimately caught.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, known for "Lootcase", and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, the ensemble cast of "Crew" also includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, and Saswata Chatterjee amongst others.

