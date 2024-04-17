TV & Film
Maisha Islam Monamee
Wed Apr 17, 2024 10:33 AM
Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 10:35 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
Review

‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’: Is the trending man-machine love story worth watching?

Maisha Islam Monamee
Wed Apr 17, 2024 10:33 AM Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 10:35 AM
‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’: Is the trending man-machine love story worth watching?

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" sets sail with an intriguing premise– a man-machine love story between Aryan, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor, and Sifra, a sophisticated humanoid robot, played by Kriti Sanon. 

Interestingly enough, the robotic love story-based film is currently trending as number one on Amazon Prime. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Aryan Agnihotri, a robotics engineer, finds himself drawn into a complex situation when his aunt, the owner of the robotics firm invites him to America. There, he encounters Sifra, who, unknown to him, appears entirely human. Aryan falls deeply in love, only to later discover that she is a sophisticated robot designed by his aunt to test human perception.

With a broken heart, he returns to India and reluctantly agrees to an arranged marriage. Yet, his feelings for Sifra persist, leading him to break off the engagement to pursue his love for the humanoid robot. He convinces his aunt to send Sifra to India for further "testing" in a traditional Indian setting. What follows is a series of comical misadventures as he introduces Sifra as his girlfriend to everyone, culminating in a dramatic and humorous climax.

The film's central premise of a man falling in love with a robot is fresh and intriguing, exploring themes of love, technology, and the nature of consciousness. As one could possibly guess, the main appeal lies in romance, and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have a smashing on-screen chemistry. Kriti's poker-faced robotic act and on-cue laughter are hilarious, and she delivers every scene where she glitches in the human world with aplomb. Shahid breezes through the role of an irreverent guy hopelessly in love. As an audience, I thoroughly enjoyed Shahid's journey of emotional growth, and Kriti brings nuance to the role of a sentient robot grappling with her own limitations. 

The music by the trio of Sachin-Jigar and Tanishk Bagchi is a delightful blend of contemporary and classic Bollywood influences. The title track, a soulful rendition of Raghav's "Angel Eyes", perfectly encapsulates Aryan's yearning, while upbeat numbers like "Laal Peeli Ankhiyan" add a touch of whimsy to their blossoming romance. The background score is subtle yet effective,  elevating emotional scenes without being overbearing.

While the film boasts charming performances and a visually appealing production, it ultimately struggles to navigate its blend of romance, science fiction, and family drama. The core concept of a human falling in love with a robot is undoubtedly thought-provoking, raising questions about identity, emotions, and the future of technology. It successfully touches upon interesting themes like artificial intelligence and societal perceptions of technology. Yet, being unable to delve deeper, the film leaves certain corners unexplored and rather open to interpretation for the audience. 

To conclude, this is a charming and entertaining film, offering a unique take on the rom-com genre. While it may not be groundbreaking, it provides a delightful escape with its engaging performances, humour, and thought-provoking themes. If you are looking for a fun and heartwarming film with a sci-fi twist, then "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" might not be a disappointing pick for you.

‘Murder Mubarak’: Does it live up to the hype?
Read more

‘Murder Mubarak’: Does it live up to the hype?

 

Related topic:
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha JiyaTeri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya reviewShahid KapoorKriti SanonShahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanontop amazon prime movies
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Kiara Advani justifies taking on Preeti’s role in 'Kabir Singh'

Why ‘Crew’ didn’t land at Star Cineplex on Friday

Why ‘Crew’ didn’t land at Star Cineplex on Friday

2w ago

Kriti Sanon announces beauty brand on her birthday

Is Shahid Kapoor 'Indian John Wick' in 'Bloody Daddy'?

Is Shahid Kapoor 'Indian John Wick' in 'Bloody Daddy'?

‘Shehzada’: a missed shot at remakes

‘Shehzada’: a missed shot at remakes

বাংলাদেশের বিজয়কে সুসংহত করার অন্তরায় বিএনপি: ওবায়দুল কাদের
|রাজনীতি

বাংলাদেশের বিজয়কে সুসংহত করার অন্তরায় বিএনপি: ওবায়দুল কাদের

‘বিজয়কে সুসংহত করার পথে প্রতিবন্ধকতা হলো, বিএনপির মতো সাম্প্রদায়িক, সন্ত্রাসী অশুভ শক্তি। এই শক্তিকে পরাজিত করতে হবে, প্রতিহত করতে হবে।’

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

উপজেলা নির্বাচনে অংশ নিলে কঠোর সাংগঠনিক ব্যবস্থা: নেতাকর্মীদের বিএনপি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X